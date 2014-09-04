ORDER_POSITION_ID - page 17
OrderGetInteger - works only with pending orders in the market
HistoryOrderGetInteger - works with filled orders in the history
Conclusions:
1. Until the order is completely executed or removed, there is NO history on it.
The ORDER_POSITION_ID for the partially executed order is not set.
Thank you all, I got it.
DK 0 10:29:26.734 Trades : deal #4522435 sell 1.00 SBPR-9.14 at 5255 done (based on order #4988265)
now it's a partial execution.
Guys, come on, this listing shows that one order (#4988265) was executed by two trades (#4522435 �) and has nothing to do with a partial execution.
Here is how it works. Let's say we want to buy 50 VTBR-9.14 contracts at the market. We can buy only from liquidity providers, those guys who put limit sell orders. Their level and volume can be seen in the upper half of the cup. Let's look at it:
We place a buy order. Our order can only be executed by 4 different sellers. We can see that we can buy 1 contract at 3874, 40 contracts at 3875, 1 contract at 3876 and 28 contracts at 3877. It means that our order would be filled by 4 sellers at once by 4 deals:
Volume/
available volume.
Total
Volume
Pay attention to the time. The time of making a trade does not necessarily coincide with the time of placing an order. Let me give one more example to make it clearer:
Partial execution.
Suppose we want to buy 100 contracts VTBR-9.14 at a price no worse than 3873. We set BuyLimit for 100 contracts at the level of 3873. However, by the time we place the order, there are already several sellers that sell their contracts at a better price than the one specified in our order:
Immediately after the placing of this limit order, 5 trades will take place, which will partly execute our limit order. in the amount of 70 contracts (1+3+1+39+26).
The executed trades will go into transaction history and the Limit order itself will still be active and will be visible in the "Trade" tab as it is:
Once our order merges limit orders from the opposite direction, its price will be the best offer for those wishing to sell their contracts:
Since our offer is better and the market is liquid, our order will be filled by other market participants with opposite, market or pending orders.
After a while the order will be filled and will go to the "History".
If we analyze the whole process in terms of time, the following will be obtained:
1. We set a Limit order. Its setting time corresponds to ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC.
2. Trades initiated by this order start to trigger. These trades are immediately added to the history. The order itself is still in the "Trade" tab and looks as it is shown in the figure above.
3. After a while all the deals trigger, the order gains the necessary volume and is moved into the orders history. Its execution time ORDER_TIME_DONE generally corresponds to the last trade executed.
The order hasn't reached the necessary volume due to some reasons (lack of liquidity, expiration of the order). In this case, it will be moved to the history in the state "partially executed". This means that not all of the requested volume will be executed by trades.
Note the screenshot of this order:
The order was executed within 25 seconds (!) and all this time it was in the tab of active orders. And only the last trade was moved to history. Its ORDER_TIME_DONE, respectively, is now equal to the time of the last trade.
P/S As I promised (regarding the publication of the servicedesk response).
I will not get an answer from Service Desk because I withdrew my application as it was no longer needed.
I thank komposter for his proposal to write a test EA with
I will keep you up to date and provide you with detailed logs.
