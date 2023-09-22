I will write an advisor free of charge - page 7
I've got a lot of work to do.... I'll probably be able to do it this weekend...
Greetings.
I have a big request. Write a simple EA on AO (Bill Williams).
Technical task.
5 minute chart (may be for all, it makes no difference).
When the indicator crosses the zero line it will give a sound signal.
That is all).
I need it not to monitor the market every 5 minutes.
Thanks in advance.
I won't be in debt))))
Anton, I have an additional idea for your SKRYPT for Lazy traders, which sets stop-losses and Profit for forgetful traders.
I am sure it would make sense to modify this SCRIPT to be able to set not only Stop Losses and Profits, but also to set FULL ORDERS with all presets in ONE CLICK!
This is very useful and practical, especially when the market has suddenly started to plunge and you need to quickly open the necessary orders to catch the departing train. We should add to the structure of this SCRIPT the setting and adjustment of all market and Pending orders with all Take Profits, Stop Loss, Trailing Stops, Buy Stops, Sell Stops, Buy Limit, Sell Limit. And that would be the IDEAL SCRIPT for trading on NEWS!
What do you think of my idea, Anton?
It would be good to attach Best Trend indicator, which is not redrawing, but it lags a little - in time, but visually it does not lie
in the code - no errors, in setting Risk parameters from 2 to 3 by default 4 - it seems to me that 3 is a compromise at any time...
There is also COBRA and NB canal
Cobra has a global channel(white) and regression - it is bigger than (NB canal - you can call the current one at 240 candles) at the breakdown point a circle appears (adjustable) - can combine 3 channels into a system and get signals....
COBRANB canal
We should add another function to LENT: Take, Trailing, and Stop for all orders the same(in the direction)for a given pair, - score several, and close all where needed.
Fast response and signal - I wish we could add peak signals to Lazybear ! - Super Signals Channel