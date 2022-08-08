Need help on add some script.
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Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a vague want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
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Until you can state your requirements in concrete terms, it can not be coded.
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There is no need to create pending orders in code.
- The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
- Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
- Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
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Hallo, I have script for pending order. But i need to add some function on it.
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Can anyone help on how to add it as i very new on making something like this.
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Pending orders can be determined from a certain price, not just from the current price.
And can do Pending order on Buy limit, Sell stop. As right now it just can do Buy stop and Buy limit.
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Thank You.