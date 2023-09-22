I will write an advisor free of charge - page 5
Good afternoon . Please see if you can write owls on an indicator (attached) .
Here's what came up... To be honest, I'm not quite sure what to do... Just look at how it works and tell me what's wrong and where it should go... the description doesn't make it clear what take profit 200 was moved to 125, so it became 100 for some reason...
or there are other solutions
I think this is the best solution that would suit everyone who wants to write a free EA
Hello, there is a scripthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/download/9030/VisualOpenOrderWithMM.mq4 ,
I want it to work on ESN accounts, and set not only stop loss but profit with a given ratio of loss-profit, for example 1-3, and change the money management to thishttp://www.mql4you.com/sovetnik-kotoryj-ne-slivaet/#more-101,
the code itself is herehttp://yadi.sk/d/q0YuZTQ_2tkNM
I tried to write a code but I don't know how to do it.
This is a very good way to open the market with a safe risk.
I am not afraid of losing, this is a very handy thing to trade. Please see how to do it. I hope you will like this idea.
Here's what came up... To be honest, I'm not quite sure what to do... Just look at how it works and tell me what's wrong and where you have to move it... The description doesn't make it clear what take profit 200 was moved to 125, so it became 100 for some reason...
Anton, thank you for dealing with my problem. Here is the request. If I move one stop at once, I have to move it after some number of profitable pips (for example after 137 pips) and after some number of profitable pips (for example after 101 pips). And another thing - my Expert Advisor does not let me move stop loss after installing (I should set it to a local minimum, I shift it a bit lower and it puts it back (to my level in settings 200).
Task: Indicator put on m5, and set it (the indicator) in TF 240. When crossing the line indicator level of 70 below and the closing candle in TF m5, the signal up. Further signals do not take until we get either TP or SL, or the opposite signal - crossing the level of 30 indicator line downwards and closing the candle in TF m5, a down signal. We need adjustable TP and SL, and lot size. All of the indicator parameters should be changed at will. This is the backbone of the owl, perhaps it will need some fine-tuning. I am attaching the image. Thanks in advance.
Do you want it to remember the minimum level and trawl it?
The challenge: Indicator put on m5, and set it (the indicator) in TF 240. When the line indicator crosses the level of 70 below and the closing candle in TF m5, the signal up. Further signals do not take until we get either TP or SL, or the opposite signal - crossing the level of 30 indicator line downwards and closing the candle in TF m5, a down signal. We need adjustable TP and SL, and lot size. All of the indicator parameters should be changed at will. This is the backbone of the owl, perhaps it will need some fine-tuning. I am attaching the image. Thanks in advance.
Writing is possible, but how well it will work, I don't know... maybe you have the best option in the picture that will show a profit... In another situation it may be too late to enter... The problem with all indicators is that they give a signal late due to averaging, and we must either be ahead of the indicator (not very likely because the news can greatly distort forecasts) or have a backup if you were wrong ... and in the end to be in the black... the most effective but also the most dangerous is martingale... safer is hedging, but it's very problematic to work with... because you have to get out of the hedge correctly... otherwise it will only get worse... I'll write when it goes in, see how profitable it is on the chart, report back and then we'll see:
i understand this is a higher order rsi than 5 minutes... it shows that you can enter and look for a better entry point....
entry after crossing any of the levels towards the inside... the problem is that the last bar will reflect price changes and it could easily cross the line and then go back and go back...
so there are 2 ways out:
1. either at the first crossing, but this does not guarantee that price will not go further and the crossing will not disappear (what we will do then)
2.at the end of the candle of a higher level, and the entry at the opening of a new candle(in fact, we have already missed the ideal entry point, it was at the crossing of the previous candle, but we were not sure ...) and now we are sure the price went in this direction, but we don't know when it will change and maybe we already missed most of the movement...
well, there is a 3 option: we enter at the crossover, but look for additional confirmations... for example, we could put another indicator on the 5-minute chart .... we will provide a better entrance, but not much protection from the price reversal.
My conclusion: just attaching the indicator to the Expert Advisor, the yield will be minimal or even a loss... If you have any ideas how to deal with all of the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.