vabank:
Good afternoon . Please see if you can write owls on an indicator (attached) .
I don't like indicators because they tend to be late... I'll have a look this weekend... but don't hold out much hope that anything really good will come out of it...
 
yakton:
Here's what came up... To be honest, I'm not quite sure what to do... Just look at how it works and tell me what's wrong and where it should go... the description doesn't make it clear what take profit 200 was moved to 125, so it became 100 for some reason...
Thanks, I will test it at lunchtime. For now, I must have written it wrong. Stop Loss is 200 and Profit is 400. The trailing is activated when (for example) 125 pips is passed (adjustable level parameter) , and the trawl size is 100 pips( I'm sorry, but I couldn't understand the concept, so I understood it this way -> Open price 0 pips - after increasing the price by 125 pips (this is the level after which the trawl is activated - it is configurable) the trawl is activated with the 100 pips parameter (the difference between the current price and a stop loss - the parameter is modified) and it turns out that in this case the trawl is activated at 125 pips - the stop has moved to +25 pips profit. So it goes like this. If something is not clear, I will try to review materials in order to know the correct parameter names. Thank you.
Hi all! A question has arisen:
For example, I set up a breakout trading strategy on one EA,
and on another one I set a rebound strategy.
I have attached them to the chart of one symbol but from different periwindows.
I have found the criterion for strategy change, i.e. "some indicator or just time data".
i should just uncheck one of them
How do I do the same in automatic mode without changing the code of both?
I have an idea that crept up on me is to write one more EA "switch" and set it on one more chart of the same symbol
is it possible?

or there are other solutions

I think this is the best solution that would suit everyone who wants to write a free EA

 

Hello, there is a scripthttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/download/9030/VisualOpenOrderWithMM.mq4 ,

I want it to work on ESN accounts, and set not only stop loss but profit with a given ratio of loss-profit, for example 1-3, and change the money management to thishttp://www.mql4you.com/sovetnik-kotoryj-ne-slivaet/#more-101,

the code itself is herehttp://yadi.sk/d/q0YuZTQ_2tkNM

I tried to write a code but I don't know how to do it.

This is a very good way to open the market with a safe risk.

I am not afraid of losing, this is a very handy thing to trade. Please see how to do it. I hope you will like this idea.

 
Good evening at the weekend I'll have a look, I can't promise yet... There's a question about the UST accounts... what's wrong with them that the code doesn't work? I will certainly have a look at money management, but honestly, it is too complicated... the lot can't be too small and if the drawdown has reached the set percentage, the price has not moved in our direction yet and we've crossed this threshold... after that, either the lot becomes too small or 0... If you want to open with a percentage of the balance, it's much easier than programming those calculations the author writes, and it won't work much worse...
 
yakton:
Anton, thanks for taking up my problem. Here is my request. If I wanted to try it with some number of profitable points (for example, after 137 points) and with some number of points (for example, 101), the stop should be pulled right away. If I shift it a bit lower and it goes back to my level of 200( my level in settings).
 
shikos:
I have already tried it and it does not allow me to do that.
 
yakton:
Do you want it to remember the minimum level and trawl it?
Good morning, Anton. I want the trawl to be activated through a configurable number of points, and its step should also be adjustable. If I want to be able to move stop-loss and take-profit manually after they are set (it may be called a script, but I must be wrong), or maybe it should be advisor of the trawl. I would like the trawl to be activated after a certain number of points and its step could also be adjusted. Thanks.https://yadi.sk/i/Ow2lkPuNbUCoc
 
vabank:
Writing is possible, but how well it will work, I don't know... maybe you have the best option in the picture that will show a profit... In another situation it may be too late to enter... The problem with all indicators is that they give a signal late due to averaging, and we must either be ahead of the indicator (not very likely because the news can greatly distort forecasts) or have a backup if you were wrong ... and in the end to be in the black... the most effective but also the most dangerous is martingale... safer is hedging, but it's very problematic to work with... because you have to get out of the hedge correctly... otherwise it will only get worse... I'll write when it goes in, see how profitable it is on the chart, report back and then we'll see:

i understand this is a higher order rsi than 5 minutes... it shows that you can enter and look for a better entry point....

entry after crossing any of the levels towards the inside... the problem is that the last bar will reflect price changes and it could easily cross the line and then go back and go back...

so there are 2 ways out:

1. either at the first crossing, but this does not guarantee that price will not go further and the crossing will not disappear (what we will do then)

2.at the end of the candle of a higher level, and the entry at the opening of a new candle(in fact, we have already missed the ideal entry point, it was at the crossing of the previous candle, but we were not sure ...) and now we are sure the price went in this direction, but we don't know when it will change and maybe we already missed most of the movement...

well, there is a 3 option: we enter at the crossover, but look for additional confirmations... for example, we could put another indicator on the 5-minute chart .... we will provide a better entrance, but not much protection from the price reversal.

My conclusion: just attaching the indicator to the Expert Advisor, the yield will be minimal or even a loss... If you have any ideas how to deal with all of the above, please do not hesitate to contact me.

