Has anyone tried index trading? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I see.
A simple mash-up is no different from your research.
From the perspective of prehistoric trading and research, of course it's no different.
From a prehistoric trading and research perspective, of course it is no different.
What my colleague meant to say is that there is no point in bragging about a strategy without providing details.
Thanks for the tip, but no one will probably use it as it is - they just won't believe anything will come out of it.
I agree with the premise of the original post that it makes sense to analyse individual currencies (and other tickers). With cluster indices this is easy to do. There you can sometimes see "shapes" that are hidden in "paired" symbols. You can apply the traditional tehanalysis - channels, fibos and so on.
the reason is - yes, it was discussed somewhere, it seems to have ended up as an attempt to predict the pair price by the synthetic of the base currency, it did not work, as already noticed, because of inertia, pairs move faster and affect the synthetic, not the synthetic on pairs
1. shitfix does not seem to be able to squeeze stable profits out of the recycle because of bad OOS
2. OOS may be bad but Khren seems to have tried only channel synthetic, at that time in kodobase there is an example of that it is possible to get a trend - stationary and trade Buy & Hold even with static odds, the author is transcendreamer, the indicator name is something like Equity Market Modeller, also similar themes were mutated by Aleksander on 4
3. assumption - if there are three indices EUR GBP USD, then we can try to determine a possible price movement depending on them or by probability
4. a guess - if all indices are in a closed system, we can try to look for a fair price and then adjust the slave to the master
P.S. I have not squeezed any profit out of my portfolios yet, switched to other things, but my immediate plans are to return to them, possible continuation in the last two points, I will follow your theme
Yes, we estimate the cost of vodka in roubles, but then the real value of the rouble is also factored into this price. Although, this is not a good example - vodka is produced for the same roubles, so the correlation should be very good.
Reminds me of Ohm's law for a complete circuit... where the internal resistance of the power supply is taken into account...
I agree with the premise of the original post that it makes sense to analyse individual currencies (and other tickers). With cluster indices this is easy to do. There you can sometimes see "shapes" that are hidden in "paired" symbols. You can apply the traditional tehanalysis - channels, fibos and so on.
What is this interesting indicator? )))
I wonder if anyone has ever thought about trading "pure" USD or GBP?
Why does everyone analyse their ratio and trade it specifically?
Roughly speaking, why predict the ratio of the price of potatoes to the price of petrol? Wouldn't it be easier to look at each price separately?
Of course, and the ratios have their patterns. But they seem to me to be much less pronounced and much more difficult to formulate.
Who would be interested in looking at a chart of a pure currency and trading a basket that follows the movements of that currency as closely as possible?
Who has any thoughts on making and balancing this basket? Or maybe actual experience?
Hello,
I have only traded the SPX500 and NASDAQ indices. Been watching some futures (/6e, /6b, /6n, /6j), and the Dollar index (/DX) for a while. I should point out that the Dollar index itself (/DX) is highly dependent on the Euro and it is not hard to look at the inverse correlation. However, I prefer the USDOLLAR chart (from broker F) as it reflects more information (includes the weight of many currencies) about the market than the USD index (/DX) itself.
Hello,
I have only traded the SPX500 and NASDAQ indices. I have been watching some futures (/6e, /6b, /6n, /6j), and the Dollar index (/DX) for a while. I should point out that the Dollar index itself (/DX) is highly dependent on the Euro and it is not hard to look at the inverse correlation. However, I prefer the USDOLLAR chart (from broker F) as it reflects more information (includes the weight of many currencies) about the market than the USD index (/DX) itself.
I would say it is the euro that depends on the dollar index )))
What is this interesting indicator? )))