It is not inertia, it is the influence of another currency (in this case the dollar):
That's exactly what I'm talking about!
Or the euro?
Influence is influence, but the bottom line is inertia.
One currency, when it moves away from the index, the index itself does not drag far behind it, the index reverses more slowly.
Here's something to add.
Major indices alone are not enough to "see the whole picture". At the very least, metal and fuel indices are needed.
What's the use of that? Metal and fuel prices also fluctuate depending on seasonality, speculative mood, etc.
What's the use... just pampering. To see that the price of gold is not reflected in the (currency) dollar index, for example.
People have invented all sorts ofcluster indicators, etc. The question is usually what is the use of all this. For a general understanding of the market situation, of course, it is convenient. For example, we have the well-known dollar index that we can trade as a futures, but does it give any advantages compared to trading some currency pair? Of course, we can create our own "more correct" index, but we should also investigate its usefulness.
On GBPUSD? If the formula is correct, very little.
How could it not drag? It will.
The pound rushed, and its index changed even more steeply, than the pound-dollar pair:
The change in the pair against the yen is even smaller, but the sharp movement of the yen index 10 bars earlier clearly stands out (it was not reflected in the non-Yen pairs):
This is not a problem:
Moreover, such pairs can be added to the index calculation.
Does this indicator fit the needs?...I didn't really look into it myself, I just remembered by association that there is one
Mine is even cheaper ;)
I'm not sure if this one is right.
