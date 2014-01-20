Get the credits out now, before there is a legal ban on e-money transactions! - page 3
wmr to card no problem) exchange rate WMZ to WMR more profitable than bank
I know it all very well.
the question was rhetorical, showing the absurdity of the statement "everything will be banned", "nothing works"
Or will they?
Let them introduce all sorts of crap. As a result, a significant portion of international payments will go to cryptocurrencies. MetaQuotes will bolt an API for BitCoin to its payment system and all problems with international payments will be solved.
The more they tighten the screws, the higher the demand for cryptocurrencies will be. There would be no alternative, then another matter.
Reshetov:
If there was no alternative, then another matter.
Holy crap! I can't believe my eyes! Reshetov says something in favour of cryptocurrency... am I awake?
Well, yeah. Due to the legislative morass, I had to get myself a bitcoin wallet:
Well, duh. Due to the legislative morass, I had to get myself a bitcoin wallet:
IE? I may not understand either, but it seems there is an annual fee of ~35,000 RR.
IP? I may not understand either, haven't looked into it, but there seems to be an annual fee of ~35,000 RR.