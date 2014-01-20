Get the credits out now, before there is a legal ban on e-money transactions!
Where can I read about such a bill?
1,000 roubles a day, not more than 15,000 a month
That's nonsense, it won't pass.
What's to stop them?
nonsense, it won't work.
Wouldn't the proposed restrictions be
apply only to anonymous payments?
I think so. It is just not clear what would be considered a non-anonymous payment.
Well, maybe in webmoney, say, there should be a personal certificate,
here - passport verified by meta-quotes, that sort of thing...
I mean, the names, I.D.s, and passwords of whoever's sending
and receives the payment must be known.
I was in a lot of trouble when I got my WebMoney Initial Passport. Or rather - froze to death while I waited for the local attestatior-personalizator.
I wonder how many have it above the formal?
Statistics somewhere there is how many which.
SZS: need to make an appointment indoors and then there will be no problems with the climate )
- passport.webmoney.ru
