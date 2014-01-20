Get the credits out now, before there is a legal ban on e-money transactions!

Or is it?
 
Where can I read about such a bill?
 
1,000 roubles a day, not more than 15,000 a month

That's nonsense, it won't pass.

 
It's on the telly they say. The Duma is thinking.
 
Nonsense, it won't pass.

What's to stop them?

 
nonsense, it won't work.

Very likely to pass. There is someone to learn from - in Ukraine, webmoney is still impossible to withdraw directly to a bank.
 

Wouldn't the proposed restrictions be

apply only to anonymous payments?

 
It seems so. It is just not clear what would be considered a non-anonymous payment.
 
Well, maybe in webmoney, say, there should be a personal certificate,

here - passport verified by meta-quotes, that sort of thing...

I mean, the names, I.D.s, and passwords of whoever's sending

and receives the payment must be known.

 
I was in a lot of trouble when I got my WebMoney Initial Passport. Or rather - froze to death while I waited for the local attestatior-personalizator.

I wonder how many have it above the formal?
 
Statistics somewhere there is how many which.

SZS: need to make an appointment indoors and then there will be no problems with the climate )

