Buy Expert Advisor - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If the deposit is not restricted, it's OK. If it is limited, then the martin is more dead than alive.
If the deposit is not limited, there is no point in opening a deposit
but this is the only reason why martin is guaranteed to do no harm.
If a ... player ... has such a deposit - he has enough for the rest of his life ...
no need to trade - better to buy an island - with golden sand in the bay - a white yacht with mahogany cabins
a house with a terrace overlooking the sea with a berth in a wooden bursa
On the other side of the house is a golf course.
Well, that's enough for sure, and there's plenty left over.
if a ... player ... has such a deposit - he has enough for the rest of his life ...
no need to trade - it is better to buy an island - with golden sand in the bay - a white yacht with mahogany cabins
a house with a terrace overlooking the sea with a berth in a wooden bursa
On the other side of the house is a golf course.
Well, there's certainly enough for that and more to go around.
$0.
The test period is very short. One graph is not enough.
Martingale + hedge + scalping ... something like early versions of Igor's TickScalper EA ... very risky ...
on your MT4 backtest - average losing trade = $13,585 ... When I looked at your screenshot, min lot = 0.01 and max 0.5 for two days of trading ...
I agree with barabashkakvn - it costs $0.
0.5 lot - this is the only position opened manually ... This advisor does not trade on Fridays at all. The lot is formed as a percentage of the deposit, as well as the profit)))
Also not interesting ... Especially since this is a backtest ...
If I start posting backtests of TickScalper, PolyfitScalper and many others + with trading including free ones, everything will be better than yours
You put it in Signals ... But we don't need to discuss MT4 Expert Advisors here (this is MT5 forum).
Because people don't post such things here not because they don't want to, but because it's not allowed (and I'm not allowed either).
How much would a robot like this cost?
I don't need it for nothing. I can stamp them out by the kilos, or steal them from Code Base and make them fit the story.
The tester rounds with fittings are not worth anything, although some not very competent "traders" manage to buy them through the Market service. See the proposal to remove tester gaalis from the Market.
That's too bad. Regardless of the testing period.