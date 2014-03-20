Buy Expert Advisor - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes! Of course, you think I've been on the forex market for 6 years and I'm going to use some kind of indusers? And all that is written is tested by my own mistakes and money !!!!!!!!!!!
Because it is based on a martin, it needs a refill, and that refill is +60%.
Since it is based on martin, it needs a surplus, and this surplus is +60%.
... And I always have Luck with me now!!!
Of course, you are clever, but if you give him 500 dollars and earn 1.6 dollars per step, and who needs it?
You can't sell EAs in threads on your email (you can't sell them on the forum at all). You can sell in the Market.
And Luck is always with me now!!!
In one of the poker rooms I saw a bonus t-shirt with a caption that completely reflects my opinion on the matter.
I don't really give a fuck about.... Your opinions, DID write I want to buy, I offered, and what a nice thing to flub here, I'm deep, deep somewhere! Who wants to work, he will work! And who wants to play, will play! .... until he learns to work! GOOD LUCK!!!!!!!!!
Reply to a specific nickname, i.e. with a mandatory quote or reference to the nickname.
Otherwise your emotions will be seen as trolling with insulting references to everyone.