Figured it out, turns out the results tab includes swaps. And I'm supposed to figure it out on my own. Sorry, didn't live up to expectations.
Ideally, yes. And if not, ask calmly, rather than shouting that someone needs to go to first class, having seen bad examples in hysterical threads before and taking them as weapons in their luggage. ))
Discovered a nuance of AccountCurrency() function (MT4 - 610). I don't know if it's an error or a new concept - to put checks on every fart.
Application № 959791.
And this behaviour, in my opinion, is not the right one. Although, we have exchanged opinions in the servicedesk.
What does this change?
I thought you drew conclusions from the start of the 2010 Championship, when at the start of the participants' EAs, many EAs got a critical error of division by zero and were stopped.
The reason of this error was that there was NO TRADING OVERVIEW (in particular, the data on the leverage used in the account) on the SERVER. The organisers have admitted their mistake and restarted the EAs.
Indicators/experts need data to work. If there is no data, there is nothing to work with. It makes no difference if the user is online or offline. No data - no indicator works! If there is offline data for the calculation of the indicator, then why there is no data on the account?
I do not understand why at the time of loading the indicator on the chart there is no data on the deposit currency in the terminal. Why? Will this information kill the terminal?
Well, there are basic data:
- currency of the deposit;
- the leverage used on the account;
- execution mode;
- allowed minimum/maximum lot/position size;
- step change of position;
Why aren't they loaded from the moment the account is opened and stored in the terminal. And for example once a day they are rechecked. What is the problem?
We're starting a second run, we've discussed all this as part of the servicedeck.
I'm stopping. If you have not got through to now, I do not think any further discussion is productive from my point of view. :)
Are we talking about indicators or experts?
Try to start an Expert Advisor, it will not initialise itself until it has logged on to a trade server and the initial paging of data has occurred. This was always like this in Quaternary. But it is not so fast in five, now that you mention the Championship.
Indicators are another matter.
Our discussion in the Service Desk was about indicators.
Why does spontaneous line displacement (graphical objects) occur?
magnetisation = 0
Also, when the period is changed, the lines do not retain their original position.
This has been going on since 4!
Why do the lines (graphic objects) shift by themselves?
Highlight so you can see the anchor points and post the picture again.
You should probably do a video tutorial on how to use the trend lines.
build 965 - CANNOT GET PRICES FROM THE STACK!!!!!!
The function has stopped working
How long is this going to go on?
When do we start testing?
Build 965 - no modification (by HAND) of a pending order!