The mechanism for receiving events does not work reliably. It cannot be used to make a decision. I understand your frustration, because you did a lot of work to create the OnTradeTransaction() handler, and now it turns out to have been done in vain. Don't be upset. Rewrite your handler to work with the history. This is not a difficult thing to do. If you don't know how to do it, I am happy to give you some advice. I've already had a little experience in solving a similar problem.
 
We will sort it out, but it is better to have clean logs in text format.

Scolding is not productive.
 
papaklass:

Still, I wish the developers had made a RELIABLE event mechanism. Overkill on the story reeks of anachronism.

I absolutely agree. Moreover, why bother creating OnTrade and OnTradeTransaction? The idea is 5+, but the implementation...

Especially it concerns the tester in this context...

 

Confirmed, tried to use it - it doesn't work. The OtTrade principle itself hints at execution hints at making a trade, but in fact it does something else. And it's clear even without the logs. It's not working. And the tester is glitchy). Kills state when you start it and there is eternal dark screen. Who knows how to deal with this?


 
zfs:

Confirmed, tried to use it - it doesn't work. The OtTrade principle itself hints at execution hints at making a trade, but in fact it does something else. And it's clear even without the logs. It's not working. And the tester is glitchy). Kills state when you start it and there is eternal dark screen. Who knows how to deal with this?

By the method of a detailed bug report?

Think about it, how can your screenshot solve or discuss the problem?

 


Maybe this will help.

 

