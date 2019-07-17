Developers! Do you even test what you create? - page 3
artmedia70!
Are you just a member of the forum, or do you write something?
Then, ignore my post and move on with your programming,
as if nothing had happened. Good luck in your work!
Thank you too, but I think I'm going to
"crawling" to the Plaza II.
If I could, I wouldn't be shouting, I would be yelling at the top of my lungs!!!
MISTAKES LIKE THAT JUST SHOULDN'T HAPPEN!
Well, in my opinion - a very small mistake, like my Expert Advisors - in the worst case they would get some additional stoplosses, and it probably would not even seriously affect the drawdown - most likely, such an error would not be noticed. But other errors could have a strong impact. Not "to drain the deposit" (my Expert Advisors are unable to do that - all of them stop as soon as the drawdown reaches a certain value), but to sharply reduce profitability - quite well. It means that I have to shout at the top of my voice - "Wai, a mistake in the Standard Library", say, do you use it? I guess not - so you'd find my shouting ironic... No wonder your emotional message also elicited a chuckle.
Found a mistake - need to state it clearly, the developers will correct it... And emotion is all out of place.
Laryx,
It's very good that you have that view, I'm happy for you.
But judging from your statements on the subject,
I personally don't think you should be in the business of writing
advisers. Because you read what is written but don't understand what it's all about.
If again you don't understand, then read the post from papaklass again.
I really hope we won't discuss this error with you again.
Good evening!
Turns out I was right to complain (one error was promptly corrected, the other not yet)
And the great hero came to the cave in the huge rock, and let's call out - "Come out the dragon for a mortal fight!"
The rock trembled, turned around, and said with three heads: "Fight, fight! What the fuck are you shouting for?!"
Truly folk wisdom says:
"Don't do good to people...."
You get the impression this isn't a forum for like-minded people
who program, but a forum for spiteful people,
ready to get their kicks out of every (true) statement!