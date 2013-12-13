ECN, order execution, aggregators, liquidity. - page 21

Andrei01:
The overlap will be the same as before. We are talking about a percentage of profit payment model, where smaller moves pay less than larger moves, but larger moves pay much more, and smaller moves have higher trading volumes to compensate for the lower payment.
Rann:
It's none of his business, he's in charge of strategy.

Micecome to the Wise Owl and say:
- Owl, everyone is hurting us, everyone is hunting us, what should we do?
-You become hedgehogs, you will have needles and no one will touch you!
-Oh, thank you, Owl. How do we do that?
-Listen, mice, don't burden me - I'm in charge of strategy!

 
Rann:
The counterparties are charging you pennies, so why cut them in?
 
Andrei01:
The counterparties are taking pennies from you, so why share it with them?

Where do you get your information from?

Our contractors charge us half of what we earn.

 
Rann:

So you are saying that the counterparties make a different profit on each deal, depending on the profitability of the deal? How do they do that? By artificially increasing their spread? But the overlap can be with different counterparties who cannot know what the opening price of the deal was.
Andrei01:
I wonder if you're that stupid in real life.

I'm just wondering, I've never met such retards.

 
Andrei01:
The counterparties have the same profit on each deal, in the form of commission and, perhaps, the difference of spreads of their and suppliers' banks. Exactly the same as we do.
 
Rann:
Do the counterparties take a different spread on each trade once on opening and closing? What happens when a transaction is opened and closed with different counterparties, is there a double payment?
 
Rann:
Let's take a simple example to make it clear. Let's take EURUSD for example. Quality counteragents take about 0.2 plus/minus. The rest is the company's profit; slippage is covered by the trader and it may go either way. The question is whether the company takes this payment as a fixed amount or depending on profitability of the transaction the company will be profitable in any case.
 
