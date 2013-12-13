ECN, order execution, aggregators, liquidity. - page 21
The overlap will be the same as before. We are talking about a percentage of profit payment model, where smaller moves pay less than larger moves, but larger moves pay much more, and smaller moves have higher trading volumes to compensate for the lower payment.
And the contractors will compensate us according to the same scheme?
It's none of his business, he's in charge of strategy.
Micecome to the Wise Owl and say:
- Owl, everyone is hurting us, everyone is hunting us, what should we do?
-You become hedgehogs, you will have needles and no one will touch you!
-Oh, thank you, Owl. How do we do that?
-Listen, mice, don't burden me - I'm in charge of strategy!
Will the counterparties compensate us according to the same scheme?
The counterparties are taking pennies from you, so why share it with them?
Where do you get your information from?
Our contractors charge us half of what we earn.
So you're saying that the counterparties on each trade have a different profit depending on the profitability of the trade? How do they do it? By artificially increasing their spread? But the overlap may be with different counterparties who cannot know what was the opening price of the deal.
I wonder if you're that stupid in real life.
I'm just wondering, I've never met such retards.
The counterparties have the same profit on each transaction, in the form of commission and possibly the difference in spreads between them and the suppliers' banks. Exactly the same as we do.
