Why have subscriptions been banned on the grounds of "too high a yield" ? - page 45
Do you think a license for MT5 is more expensive than MT4?
I seriously doubt it, it seems to be at odds with the promotion of the new product.
Renat, finally bolt the glass to MT4, and let all these bureaucrats get used to it.
And they will buy less mt5.
In case you haven't noticed, there has been a change in party policy since a couple of months ago.
Now MT4 is for the forwards and MT5 is for the exchanges, and they may have quite similar functionality.
The platforms have simply stopped competing, now you can expect everything that is tested and proven in MT5 on MT4.
So consider that there already are, only volume-free ones for instruments that do not have real tumblers (in MT4 there are no volumes).
MT5 has long had scalpers' tumblers for all instruments : with and without volumes:
Well, of course, if there is no data how can there be a cup with volumes, it's another thing if there is data and the DC wants to broadcast it, this is the competitiveness of the DC, we cannot deprive them of this right.
In fact, in the 509 build there is no cup yet, so I see this as a willingness to implement.
The right thing to do )))) is to settle for zero, and all go away, closing the thread :))))))))
No way. I have been made an idiot who does not know how much a year can be earned in the market.
I will wait.
For a long time.
I'll remind you every day. For years.
How much? Bitcoin reports accepted? )
1 do you want another pissing match? )
2 that one.
