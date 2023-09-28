Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 55
in general, there are differences in the markets, but most of the volumes are the same.
look at your limits (which you put inside the spread). if they are visible in the MT, but not in the stock market - it means that the exit to the exchange is STP
that's why the difference.
Orders placed through the terminal are delayed in the MT-glass (about 5 seconds, I did not measure), they are not displayed on the exchange.
In the МТ4 market you can see orders which are available on the exchange.
it's this line that's confusing:
this line is embarrassing:
You should go to your broker about it. Ask for an explanation. It might help... :)
what a terrible execution of the tees.
for a few seconds a bid can be higher than a take.
I made my first quid :)
happy goo, i got my first cent ))))
if it gets to 124 it will be the first quid and a half )
what a terrible execution of the tees.
for a few seconds at a time, the bid can be higher than the take.
but the positive slippage of the take is pleasing:
Screwed the FDK Level2 to my glass, beautiful :) It's pleasing to the eye, unlike the native one.