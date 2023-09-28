Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 49
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What I noticed: if the volume of the best gang is less than the minimum allowable lot in MT4, then the ask or bid in the terminal is drawn on the next exchange gang or cup in MT4
limiters in MT4 may not be executed :
there was a trade on the exchange
in MT4 did not happen
limiters in MT4 may not be executed :
there was a trade on the exchange
in MT4 did not happen
Didn't we warn you
About what? That MT4 is a bad terminal in terms of limiter output? )
Real accounts are opened manually, here we are waiting )
i have a feeling this will be the same kitchen from 2005
start building your bridge )
Mischek 2013.10.01 21:52 # EN
i think this is going to be a 2005 kitchen
start building your bridge )
The problem is that MT4 does not seem to be able to keep up.
Sanek, don't be stupid. The limit in MT is activated on execution by crossing with the opposite best gang.
There is another serious problem with limits, but we need to see how it will be fixed.
The problem here is that MT4 doesn't seem to be able to keep up.
Sanek, don't be stupid. A limit in MT is activated by crossing with the opposing best gang.
There's another serious problem with limits, but we'll have to see how they fix it.