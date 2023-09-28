Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 49

What I noticed: if the volume of the best gang is less than the minimum allowable lot in MT4, then the ask or bid in the terminal is drawn on the next exchange gang or cup in MT4


 

limiters in MT4 may not be executed :

there was a trade on the exchange

in MT4 did not happen


 
We warned you.
 
Mischek:
Didn't we warn you
About what? That MT4 is a bad terminal in terms of Limit output? )
 
sanyooooook:
About what? That MT4 is a bad terminal in terms of limiter output? )
I think the problem is that MT4 has run out of time.
 
sanyooooook:
The problem is that MT4 does not seem to be able to keep up.

Sanek, don't be stupid. The limit in MT is activated on execution by crossing with the opposite best gang.

There is another serious problem with limits, but we need to see how it will be fixed.

 
sanyooooook:
The problem here is that MT4 doesn't seem to be able to keep up.
))
 
i.e. if a trade is executed on the exchange, it is executed there first, as soon as the bid on the exchange is below the limit in MT4, the limiter is triggered in MT4
 
TheXpert:

Sanek, don't be stupid. A limit in MT is activated by crossing with the opposing best gang.

There's another serious problem with limits, but we'll have to see how they fix it.

Let's call things by their proper names. That bitcoin mt is not on the market at all.
