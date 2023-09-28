Bitcoin and everything associated with it. The home of cryptomaniacs and their adversaries. - page 50

TheXpert:

Sanek, don't be stupid.

I'm not being stupid, I'm analyzing, giving out the most delusional ideas
 
TheXpert:

There's another serious problem with limits, but we'll have to see how it's fixed.

What's the problem, show me before I see it.
 
Mischek:
Let's call things by their proper names. That bitcoin mt is not in the market at all.
It's in the market, don't bullshit me.
 
sanyooooook:
in the market, don't drive
 
sanyooooook:
what is the problem, show me, before I see it
Try to delete or move a partially executed order.
 
TheXpert:
Try to delete or move a partially executed order.
I haven't gotten to that yet, I'm going minimal.
 
Mischek:
That bit mt is not in the market at all.
In the market. In the end, it's the exchange that gets the trades, I've checked. It's almost impossible to get a match inside.
 
TheXpert:
In the market. In the end, it's the stock exchange where the trades are taken out, I've checked. It's almost impossible to get a match inside.
Sell to me, I'll buy in 0.01 lot limits )
 
Mischek:
If everyone rushes to MT4, they will be like blind kittens, no volumes and shit will not be visible
 
