Discussion of high-frequency trading on MT5 - page 92

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The questions are not really about high-frequency trading, but I will ask them here so as not to multiply the threads.

Please give your opinion to the practitioners.

We have an arbitrage situation... let's say on EURTRY/USDTRY vs EURUSD.
We find the moment (when the total cost markup + synthetic spread allows us to trade).
We enter the market with Limits on the spread, in order to execute them immediately.The first question is: Is this correct, in your view?

Next. Two Limit orders are filled without any problems. The third one does not change (the price is gone); this moment is marked with an arrow:

The second question: What would you do in this situation?

 

Defeating robots: the ups and downs of high-frequency trading (Part 1)

San Francisco-based Stamen has teamed up with Nasdaq to visualise the frantic pace of automated trading.

http://habrahabr.ru/company/itinvest/blog/216233/

Поражение роботов: взлеты и падения высокочастотного трейдинга (Часть 1)
Поражение роботов: взлеты и падения высокочастотного трейдинга (Часть 1)
  • habrahabr.ru
Компания Stamen из Сан-Франциско объединилась с Nasdaq для визуализации бешеного ритма автоматизированных торгов. Рисунок иллюстрирует запросы на покупку и продажу, отправленные алгоритмами в течение всего лишь одной минуты (на иллюстрации изображены торги от 8 марта 2011г.) Стив Свенсон (Steve Swanson) был типичным 21-летним компьютерным...
 

How to become a quant at an HFT company


http://habrahabr.ru/company/itinvest/blog/214883/

Как стать квантом в HFT-компании
Как стать квантом в HFT-компании
  • habrahabr.ru
Я часто получаю письма от желающих устроиться на работу в HFT-фирмы (HFT или High-Frequency Trading – высокочастотный трейдинг). У них иногда возникают проблемы с процессом подачи заявления, а также с пониманием необходимых технических навыков для конкретной должности. Я написал данную статью с целью объяснить, что же такое высокочастотный...
 
Are high-frequency traders too slow?


http://habrahabr.ru/company/itinvest/blog/214097/

Высокочастотные трейдеры работают слишком медленно?
Высокочастотные трейдеры работают слишком медленно?
  • habrahabr.ru
Высокочастотный трейдинг (High Frequency Trading, HFT) – отличный объект для изучения, потому что до сих пор в мире нет единого мнения о его плюсах и минусах. Поэтому ученые и трейдеры-практики могут продолжать писать статьи о том, почему он плох или, наоборот, хорош, и при этом одни высказывания не будут противоречить другим, так как авторы...
 

How I made $500K from machine learning and high frequency trading - Part 1


http://habrahabr.ru/company/itinvest/blog/208500/

Как я заработал $500K на машинном обучении и высокочастотном трейдинге — Часть 1
Как я заработал $500K на машинном обучении и высокочастотном трейдинге — Часть 1
  • habrahabr.ru
От переводчика: На днях на Хабре был опубликован топик о том, как IT-специалисту сохранить и приумножить свои деньги, который вызвал довольно большой интерес. Я с недавних пор интересуюсь финансовой темой, и мне на глаза попалась интересная история парня, который, применив свои технологические навыки, смог за год заработать полмиллиона...
 

How I made $500K from machine learning and high frequency trading - Part 2


http://habrahabr.ru/company/itinvest/blog/211642/

Как я заработал $500K на машинном обучении и высокочастотном трейдинге — Часть 2
Как я заработал $500K на машинном обучении и высокочастотном трейдинге — Часть 2
  • habrahabr.ru
От переводчика: Продолжение перевода статьи (часть 1), захватившей мое внимание и пришедшейся по душе хабражителям, о парне, который, применив свои технологические навыки, смог за год заработать полмиллиона долларов. Создание полноценного симулятора торгов Итак, у меня был фреймворк, который позволил мне протестировать и оптимизировать...
 
i_logic:

Did you read it, or did you read it at random (like on the subject)?

I, for example, read about the creation of the trading terminal - so it's a promotional booklet and not a word on the subject.

Is the rest the same?

 

It was read in passing.

Deleted the unnecessary.

 
Renat:

And signing up for pips with HFT is suicidal in any copy service.


Can't keep the youngsters from rake thoughts about HFT. It's the same thing every year.

golden words! HFT is an extremely profitable and semi-legal form of trading.
for me it's like dreaming to outplay a casino in Las Vegas or to join a highly profitable oil or metallurgical business and get superprofits.
I realised for myself that the destiny of ordinary traders is H4 and D1 Trend following.
 
What else I wanted to add is that the whole business industry: brokerage, ECN, LP, etc. are interested in popularizing HFT because they know it's their turf and they have an advantage here, just like the casino
The more often a person bets, the faster their (casino) expectation of maturity is realized.
They have the greatest chances. The sphere of influence, possibility for manipulation and positive mathematical expectation is much lower here, and if the market has a strong long-term trend, they may not stand a chance ...
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