Market - just a shop or an opportunity to make money - page 5
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For me, the service should have been set up a long time ago, and it is good that it has finally been created and is operating.
Of course, it is convenient and profitable for buyers and sellers, and first of all, transparency on both sides, so there is no cheating in terms of not paying the money for the goods
In the first place, transparency on both sides, there will not be cheating in terms of not paying for goods or not passing on the ex4,ex5 file to the buyer.
As for the beautiful testers and so on, guys, trust the real accounts and no problems.
I will give you an example of my products that I use and trade on my accounts:
HunterEa -https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1582 with a deposit of more than $ 70,000 on real accounts.
TransatlaticEa is relatively new product -https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/1913.
They have backtests from 2000, 2008 and real accounts.
trora:
...
This is where the seller's responsibility for his product comes in.
This is where the seller's responsibility for his product comes in.
The seller is convinced of the profitability of his robot and the client puts it to work: it fails. When you invite the seller to work remotely, you should fix the robot.
If seller did not manage to set profitable trading robot working on client's account, the client has to return the money... If you want to get a profitable profit from a robot, you have to return the money and get a well-deserved minus in reputation.
If you want to make money selling robots, take full responsibility for them. Not to mention warranties and other goodies...
...
trora, don't twist your brains.
The seller is not obliged to get a reputation if the buyer has bought the product and cannot use it himself because his hands are crooked and grow out of the same place.
The task of the seller is to allow the buyer to see for himself that the goods are in good condition, not to be responsible for the buyer's actions after purchasing the goods.
I haven't found the full automation of this strategy. I have no confidence in it. Today it made money = tomorrow it might fail. But I excluded "may" and put it on real, of course I monitor it, turn it off when I need it and when I don't. I change parameters and so on.
you didn't create this robot?
It just goes through a monthly re-optimization...
trora, don't twist your brains.
The seller is also not obliged to get a reputation if the buyer has bought the product and cannot use it himself because his hands are crooked and grow out of the same place.
The task of the seller is to allow the buyer to see for himself that the goods are in good condition, not to be responsible for the buyer's actions after purchasing the goods.
incorrect comparisons.
if you bought a car, you were told it consumes 10 litres per 100 km and accelerates to 100 km in 12 seconds, but in fact it consumes 50 litres per 100 km and does not accelerate to 100 km at all - this is a question for the programmer, not the user
incorrect comparisons.
If you bought a car, you are told that it burns 10 litres per 100 km. and accelerates to 100 km in 12 seconds, and in fact it uses 50 litres per 100 km. and does not accelerate to 100 km at all - this is a question for the programmer, not the user
It is your comparison that is not correct.
I do not declare to the buyer how much profit or drawdown the Expert Advisor will give and do not promise any unfounded guarantee of trade results. I provide them free versions of Expert Advisors so that they can see for themselves and make conclusions whether the product is suitable or not.
P. S. Vehicle fuel consumption may depend on many factors such as: open/closed window, road surface quality, tyre quality, uphill/downhill gradients, tightness of turns, air conditioning on/off, number of people in the cabin, cargo in the boot, traffic jams on the roads, weather conditions etc.
The peculiarity of forex is that we only work with the past and have no ability to look into the future (alas, but then there would be no forex).
I, as a seller, can guarantee that my EA showed a certain return in the past and today on the real shows results close to those of the tester over the same period.
I can not guarantee that tomorrow it will not show drawdowns that are higher than in history or that it won't fail at all, the only thing I can give to the buyer in addition is the recommended period of forward optimization, which is not taken into account in the tester, but allows to improve results (and it took me several months to check it, by the way). And the task of the buyer is not to believe me, but to double-check everything on their own, thanks to the new service provides a great opportunity to do so.
This is your comparison wrong.
After all, I do not declare to the buyer how much profit an EA will give or what kind of drawdown it has and I do not promise any unfounded guarantees on trading performance, but I provide them with free versions of EAs so that they can see for themselves and make conclusions themselves as to whether the product is suitable for them or not.
P. S. A car's fuel consumption may depend on many factors such as: open/closed window, road surface quality, rubber quality, uphill/downhill gradients, tightness of turns, air conditioning on/off, number of people in the cabin, cargo in the boot, traffic jams, weather conditions, etc.
it is not correct. Put your words in the description of strategies you sell, and see if you manage to sell at least one robot.
the chart is the same, the quotes are the same. As for the trading robots, they may be of different types.
If it does not trade profitably after your settings, whose fault is it?
You are not selling and the buyer is buying a robot just to put it on the shelf... If your robot doesn't pay profit - that's what it was made for, it's the producer's fault, not the buyer ...
so we have to introduce a one-month probation period with control via remote access .... No profit in a month - money back ... not to mention loss coverage ...
inappropriate. Your words in the description of the strategies you sell, and see if you manage to sell a single robot.
the chart is the same, the quotes are the same. As for the trading robots, they may be of different types.
i>- Let's not blame the brokers, their different charts, spreads and pips...and the lack of skill of the buyer - configure his EA by yourself via remote access.
You are not selling and the buyer is buying a robot just to put it on the shelf... If your robot doesn't pay profit - that's what it was made for, it's the producer's fault, not the buyer ...
so we have to introduce a one-month probation period with control via remote access .... no profit for a month - money back ... not to mention loss coverage ...
If you do not know how to configure EAs, find a PAMM manager or subscribe to some provider's signals. And bend their brains.
You should not buy something that you do not know how to use on your own - it is nonsense.
If you do not know how to set up Expert Advisors, find a PAMM manager, or subscribe to the signals from some provider. And give them a brain twister.
Buy something that you do not know how to use yourself - idiotic.
are you laughing? such phrases deserve to go into "forum gems..."
i'm already a PAMM manager - just look at my profile or the description of my signal.
As for the profitability of my trades, you have to look at my profile, my signal description, or do you want to check it yourself?
Do you think that when I bought my first washing machine, I knew how to use it beforehand? And the car? iPhone5? I learned everything as I went along.
and the advisor-- how do i know how to use it?
if i've never bought one before... I didn't write it myself...
your advice is more applicable to robot programmers... they're sick and tired of handing out hundreds of useless leaky EA's and blaming them on the crooked customers...
...to the machine, pickaxe in hand, chained up... and until you come up with a profitable robot - don't let go...
are you laughing? such phrases deserve to go into "forum gems..."
i'm already a PAMM manager - just look at my profile or the description of my signal.
As for the profitability of my trades, you have to look at my profile, my signal description, or do you want to check it yourself?
Do you think that when I bought my first washing machine, I knew how to use it beforehand? What about the car? iPhone5? I learned everything as I went along.
and the advisor-- how do i know how to use it?
if i've never bought one before... I didn't write it myself...
your advice is more applicable to robot programmers... they're sick and tired of handing out hundreds of useless leaky EA's and blaming them on the useless buyers...
...to the machine, pickaxe in hand, chained up... and until you come up with a profitable robot - don't let go...
looking at your signal, No stops, :-) averaging ..... refill. ..... .Drawdown. - Same as 99.999999999% of marketplace EAs. where is the difference?
You buy an Expert Advisor. Expert Advisor. The author is responsible for the correctness of the algorithm!!! not profitability, what kind of nonsense is this all about?
You don't like it? Don't buy it.