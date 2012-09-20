time in the terminal at the championships - page 7
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And in testing, too. Judge for yourself. If you start from GMT, you have to assume that this timezone is the same throughout the year. After all, all other timezones, if they have daylight saving time, add exactly one hour to GMT. So, in the GMT tactical orientation, you must monitor if the desired timezone is in summer/winter time. I.e., the code must already contain checks for the occurrence/end of summer time in the desired timezone. These checks will work in the tester.
Of course, this is correct, if the quotes in the history are stored with GMT-times, but this question hasn't even occurred yet :/.
Well, of course I understand that for me it's not a problem to use GMT, but....the problem is this:
there is an EA on MQL4, which is sharpened for EET time (Alpari) I put it on a contest account and test it throughout the available history to compare the performance of the new MQL5 code with the old one. The EA does not want to work on new quotes. I start to check and compare quotes and see that the shift relative to GMT is changing as it please. I have manually compared quotes and marked gaps and considered them in the program code. The Expert Advisor worked properly.
Now the question is: How can one know the shift relative to GMT in the code so that I would not have to compare quotes manually?
...Of course, this is true if the quotes in the history are stored with the GMT time. What is actually the case - this question has not even arisen yet :/.
Now that's an ambush indeed. Thanks for pointing that out! If the quotes are saved arbitrarily, without reference to GMT(+0)-time, then there's no "universality" to speak of. I agree.
Is it possible that a summer quote is marked 00.00.01 GMT+2 but it appears in the Strategy Tester as 00.00.01 GMT+0?
:)
Are you saying that it is possible that, for example, a summer quote is labelled 00.00.01 GMT+2, but in the tester it pops up as 00.00.01 GMT+0?
Nope, the quotes themselves are mislabelled!
Dear Russians, do you have a switch to winter time... because Google says that the switch has been cancelled (http://ria.ru/video/20110208/331956341.html )
no specifics from the organizers ... server time in the Championship is GMT +1 (October 28th, time changeover is still +1)
Does it really matter for me personally?
Dear Russians, do you have daylight saving time?... because google says it has been cancelled( http://ria.ru/video/20110208/331956341.html )
We have one figure who has been asked to abolish daylight saving time. He has cancelled the return to winter time. So at the moment there is no return to winter time, Moscow is now GMT+4. It is daylight saving time all year round.
Another figure in early 2012, after complaints, promised to abolish the return to winter time - we are waiting. So far there is no word.
Most likely it is true for the majority.
OK, let the quotes themselves be marked incorrectly. Let me clarify my question: Are you saying, that we can have a situation, when a summer quote, incorrectly marked 00.00.01, will show up in the Strategy Tester as 00.00.01 GMT+0?
Nah, I haven't seen that before.
Quotes that come into the terminal in real time are marked with a certain time and are shown at that time. This time is also included in the history. If you run the tester on these quotes, the time will be shown in the tester. I haven't seen anything else.
Another matter is that when the quotes history is collected from different chunks, we can make a mistake and some quotes will be with one time and another one with another time.
Ukraine is now 15:00 (GMT+3), Moscow is 16:00 (GMT+4), New York is now 8:00 (GMT-4).
October 28th, the Ukraine will be (GMT+2), and Moscow will remain as it was (GMT+4). Google is saying that the transition is off... in new york (GMT-4).
November 4, New York will become GMT-5 (winter time offset a week from Ukraine).
BUT! If servers are on winds ... then winds does not know that the transition is canceled, and October 28 need to subtract 1 hour from the server time
Or... maybe Windows takes its time through its service... and October 28th time will not be shifted
In fact ... whether the time will be shifted at the championship depends on the place where the servers will be physically placed
Now let's try and get this thing off the ground...
Dear Russians, do you have a switch to winter time... because Google says that the switch has been cancelled (http://ria.ru/video/20110208/331956341.html )
no specifics from the organizers ... server time in the Championship is GMT +1 (October 28th, time changeover is still +1)
Does it really matter for me personally?
If you do not know the difference between the two, you cannot be sure of the correctness of the results,
my trading robot may start moving during a Quiet Asiatic (at 2-3 am),
The market wakes up and the market is already moving.) Europeans wake up and the market is really going strong :)
I've been working with some indices, I even have not finished my research about the news.
There are two mutually exclusive hypotheses:
one is that everything in the market starts when the news comes out.
The other is that the market has already taken everything into account when the news comes out.
But I will improve it as soon as news history appears in the tester.