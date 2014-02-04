Basket trading, pair trading. - page 16
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here's
include folder
be
It turns out to be this kind of thing
be
Here is how it works
to change trade from manual to automatic or vice versa, buy sell, stop profit, rule change, - highlight double-click on the appropriate line
and drag in any place will appear window with confirmation
to change trade from manual to automatic or vice versa, buy sell, stop profit, rule change, - double-click on the appropriate line
and drag it wherever you want a confirmation window will appear
Do you really have so much code and it all goes to waste?
Do you get anything manually?
Is it really true that so much code has been cobbled together and all for nothing?
Do you even manage to get anything manually?
I will start full-fledged manual testing in December, now my main job is always on business trips.
I think the main thing for me is to know where GBPJPY will move.
I have already started to test my Expert Advisor on Alpari forum, there is a 1000 pages long branch with the same name, everybody is upgrading it all the time.
For me the most important thing is to know where GBPJPY will move.
Why upset the man, tell him about the multi-currency tester.... He won't give it much thought, while he is testing the TC hands, he will live in a happy illusion for two-three months :)
If he had better find the source code of T101, it may be that there would be a sense to discuss anything, but to port a mountain of code to MT4 on MT5 without logical errors is a doubtful event.