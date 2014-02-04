Basket trading, pair trading. - page 16

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garikmast:
here's
include folder
Files:
BB10_Help.mqh  20 kb
 
garikmast:
include folder
indicators folder
Files:
BBRSI.mq4  6 kb
BBRSI2.mq4  5 kb
BBRSI3.mq4  7 kb
BBRSI4.mq4  6 kb
BBRSI41.mq4  5 kb
EVMgFibo_v6k0.mq4  15 kb
NLMBB.mq4  8 kb
 
souns doesn't load the wrong format
 

be

It turns out to be this kind of thing

 
garikmast:

be

Here is how it works

to change trade from manual to automatic or vice versa, buy sell, stop profit, rule change, - highlight double-click on the appropriate line

and drag in any place will appear window with confirmation

 
garikmast:

to change trade from manual to automatic or vice versa, buy sell, stop profit, rule change, - double-click on the appropriate line

and drag it wherever you want a confirmation window will appear

Do you really have so much code and it all goes to waste?

Do you get anything manually?

 
Ha, that's basketball. There's a branch on A-and. I didn't like the idea, but the execution is great.
 
her.human:

Is it really true that so much code has been cobbled together and all for nothing?

Do you even manage to get anything manually?

I will start full-fledged manual testing in December, now my main job is always on business trips.

I think the main thing for me is to know where GBPJPY will move.

I have already started to test my Expert Advisor on Alpari forum, there is a 1000 pages long branch with the same name, everybody is upgrading it all the time.

 
garikmast:


For me the most important thing is to know where GBPJPY will move.


But if you know where the GBPJPY is going to go, what's all the fuss about?
 
sumkin75: But if you know where the pound will move, why all the fuss?

Why upset the man, tell him about the multi-currency tester.... He won't give it much thought, while he is testing the TC hands, he will live in a happy illusion for two-three months :)

If he had better find the source code of T101, it may be that there would be a sense to discuss anything, but to port a mountain of code to MT4 on MT5 without logical errors is a doubtful event.

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