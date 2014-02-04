Basket trading, pair trading. - page 9
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not the difference, but the private
Hmmm... I also have a good view :-)
The topic is very interesting. MT5 rules and will conquer the organised market sooner or later. I'm waiting for it, of course.
I will show you the source code of many years ago, I'm not afraid of criticism)) of an indicator for MT4.
I will not judge severely, maybe somebody will remake it. It was written a long time ago, I remember only that correlating tools should be in files.
Yes, time to learn, who would have thought it could be, I will have to rewrite all the time-synchronized indukes immediately. Thanks for the tip )
After that you will see that all arbitrage possibilities have been worked out by the powers that be long ago - their robots do not sleep :)
How come there are no bars and the chart is drawn continuously
Unfortunately, MT has a specific method of bar forming - if for example there was a tick at 22:48, and the next tick is at 22:50, then the bar at 22:49 which hasn't had any tick will not be formed. Because of that the karma of MT developers suffers a lot, subjected to a stream of curses every day :)
in that case MT-5 is not suitable for pair trading at all, and for multicurrency trading too
Everything is good for everything, to put it in the language of a famous financier, except that there is a lot of manual work to be done.
Could you share the indicator?
Shared.
I agree with Alexander that it is less risky to trade not in pairs, but in a large number of instruments.
After that you will see that all arbitrage opportunities have long been worked out by the powers that be - their robots do not sleep :)
(if anything, come to us on UB with money; in general, he who seeks, he will always find).
(If anything, come and see us on UB with dough; in general, he who seeks, he will always find)
Is there access through the kitchens there?
By the way, that's a good idea)) And when the UB runs out of easy money, there should be exchanges somewhere in Pakistan or Brazil too ))
On a side note, it's not as if the person in question is trading on UB, so I was referring to the major crosses.