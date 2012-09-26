Question on working with stops: classic on limiters + stops integrated into position - page 11
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It turns out that the stock execution will take the stops off completely, which is a dangerous situation here.
It wasn't the metaquotes that did this, it was the Alpari programmers. Write to them, and explain that removing stops from a position is a veri disadvantage.
You think?
I just didn't think that the owner of the server part was given such wide powers, it seemed to me that the server part is sold with a set of settings and no programming.
But in essence the problem is that when you refill, you need to add the stop positions to the ones you already have, but as the client did not give any instructions on this.
It turns out that I as a client has an intention that has not changed, put a position of 10 lots, put a stop (10 +10 top and bottom), 1 lot, and instead of the exchange appeared on the additional pending orders in (1 +1), first demolished (10 +10), and then after my additional order put (11 +11).
So, the question is what does it do to the dealing room, apart from the total confusion and increase in cancelled orders?
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I just didn't think that the owner of the server part is given such wide powers, it seemed to me that the server part is sold with a set of settings and no programming.
...
Very possible. I've encountered trailing stops disabled by default in the terminal, turned on after talking to the broker's TP.
I tried to use them when I was in the trading platform. Maybe there's no programming there, and there's an unchecked box in the settings.
PS Maybe no one bothered with this topic, as it is, so be it, as long as no one kicks me.
You think?
I'm sure
I just didn't realise that the owner of the server part was given such broad powers, I thought it was selling the server part with a set of settings and no programming.
I'm sure it's supposed to be a full program. MK is not aware of what and how DC connects and how it wants to process traders' requests.
So if you are a good C++ programmer, don't hesitate to knock on the door of any brokerage company. There will be work :)
sure
everything has to be on the up and up. MK is not aware of what and how the DC connects and how it wants to process traders' requests.
So if you are a good C++ programmer, don't hesitate to knock on the door of any brokerage company. There will be work :)
Yeah, it looks like they either have good employees or c++ programmers :)
I may be wrong.
I only have a demo in Alpari, the customers have reals there, so there's no direct knocking.
In my dealing, I also have MT4, but with four-digit quotes, that's hilarious. If I win :) then I'll see what's what.
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So if you're a good C++ programmer, then feel free to knock on the door to any DC. There will be work :)
I don't have a degree in programming, so I'm not going to knock anywhere.
If I had an MQ certification, I would have easily passed it.
And I don't have a programmer's degree, so I won't knock anywhere.
It turns out that during exchange execution the stop-losses are wiped out completely, so here we have a dangerous situation.
Adding more means changing the main position and it is the additive stops that are correctly applied to the main position.
There is no problem here - we just need to control the stops of the position and assign them automatically in subsequent orders. Especially, taking into account that we have made sure to automatically prescribe the parent stop right in the deal window when you open a new order:
Play around in the terminal, switch modes, symbols and note that we take care to prescribe SL and TP when selecting a symbol that already has open positions.
So, we try to minimize stop errors in traders.