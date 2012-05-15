Discussing conflicts between programmers and customers. A discussion of ambiguous situations between the programmer and the client, and a rating of the most conflicted programmer performers. - page 8
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And if this work is not the first, but, for example, the seventh or ninth, and they are at different stages, one stuck on the understanding of terms of reference, another no way not tested, bugs climb, and all this is discussed with the customer, and if it is not the main work, and with a lot of work to do? So our "koryphaeus" is already spreading a thin layer on a big fat slab that he can't even swallow. Then we'll have to merge with the magic button.
You are describing a case where "greed has killed the thief". Well, no self-respecting "expert" will do so, because he "expert" must know his "expert" capabilities, and be able to plan his work time. Otherwise he is no mastermind...
In such cases, I offer the client to wait for a while until I finish the previous order or choose another performer. An adequate client will do just that. I will shut up about the inadequate ones.
That's where you're going with this. :)
Well, then you can safely take full responsibility for the result of the performer and what he will give you after speaking with different intonations on Skype :)
You yourself are to blame if of all kinds of communication you choose an airborne transfer of information. Thank God there is no video, or you could complain that the same phrase, pronounced with a different position of the right foot and a protruding ear can mean different things :)
For you, recommendation no 2.
Communicate with the doer with the keyboard only. If you can't form an idea in your head that you can't put it down on paper, then what kind of understanding are we talking about? This is nonsense.
It is a very big misconception if you think that you can convey the deep meaning of a word with intonation in your voice.
The meaning of the word is already in the word, and who will tell me to fuck off - the man with a smoky voice or a smiling grandmother in line for the bread does not matter.
I have the exact opposite opinion about communicating only through the keyboard. I worked with you from 2010 to 2011 and I remember how after drowning in correspondence because of some small thing, after chatting on Skype it was solved in a minute.
I have a completely opposite opinion about communication using only a keyboard. After all, I worked with you from 2010 to 2011, and I remember how after drowning in correspondence over some minor detail, after communication via Skype it was solved in a minute.
To be honest, I have only had two customers (including you) with whom I have had to use this forced measure - voice communication.
With all the others, the daily exchange of ideas was only in writing. It suited everybody, because they had no problems with writing and correcting texts.
Skype communication is for me an exception to the rule rather than a role model.
http://www.free-lance.ru/projects/1152666/neobhodima-programmistka-s-znaniem-novogo-zaveta.html
To be honest, I have only had two customers (including you) with whom I have had to use this forced measure - voice communication.
With all the others, the daily exchange of ideas was only in writing. It suited everybody, because they had no problems with writing and correcting texts.
Skype communication is for me an exception to the rule rather than an example to follow.
A programmer with knowledge of the New Testament is needed
In general, since the existence of the Jobs service, there has not been a single discussion of the order and the code on the forum.
Yes, branches sometimes appear, but only from the client's side and already in the last stage of a nervous breakdown.
Unfortunately, in all cases, ordinary people have never seen neither a code, nor terms of reference from the topikstarter, nor its claims against the performer. Everything went on behind the scenes somewhere.
And usually the person who ordered the thread finished in the style - you all are bastards, and all your programming fraternity too.
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If I could, I would like to take the courage and responsibility of being an arbitrator in such conflict situations. I have plenty of coding experience under my belt. But the forum engine, and maybe the etiquette of the administration does not allow for such a position. Maybe when, over time, in the service work commission will be introduced in the calculations, then there will be an opportunity to hire outside experts for these purposes.
You have a certain methodology of working with the client, it suited me very well, probably not only me, and I perceived that this style is the accepted one,
Why don't you offer all the stages of the order, from the terms of reference to the completion of the work on this resource?
as far as I remember the work here is very detailed with all the steps of approval and steps with confirmation of "I agree" ticks.
All the more so - if you know exactly how the "ideal" contractor should behave when approving the TOR, then you can (and sometimes should) take the initiative in this process. After all, the customer needs it first and foremost.
Those who think that refusing to say all the points in the terms of reference by voice and duplicating what is written by voice is an unnecessary waste of time are deeply mistaken. It turns out they decided that one type of communication is superior to the other, you guys are certainly good experts in their field, but do not think that the same specialists in other areas, but it is rather medicine and psychology, in the end did you conduct an experiment on the most optimal communication? For those who think they can do without voice I suggest the following experiment; during the day try to communicate with people around you with notes only, especially with the neighbour who lives one floor down and whom you flooded your flat.
You can only change my mind if you show me the beauty of the blue sky on your fingers. I'm sure the figure you depict will be far from any colour, let alone heavenly.