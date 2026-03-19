Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 99
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please advise!
How to change the background colour of currency pairs in the market overview
Or remove the colour altogether!
Thanks in advance!
Gentlemen! Good afternoon.
Can you please tell me how to disable indicators in the tester?
I have an Expert Advisor that is trading on ntsati indicators, all through iCustom();
It is not displayed in the terminal and in tester, it is overloaded at once and there is a mess of indicators on the screen.
How's the classic? Id help Bro.
I have an EA that trades on ntsati indicators. all through iCustom();
In the terminal they are not displayed, but the tester is immediately overloaded and the screen is a mess of indicators.
How's the classic? Id help bro.
If you use a combination of Expert Advisor + custom indicators, the tester will anyway be "overloaded", because every indicator should do its part of calculating work. And to remove the indicators from the screen, you can change the type of indicator buffers to "for calculations" (or whatever it is exactly called). Then the lines should not be reflected.
Thank you.
However... Unfortunately I couldn't find the value "for calculations" in the standard helper.
The tester, in my (most likely erroneous) opinion, is overloaded because of the graphics it needs to render.
Is there a function that could disable any graphics when the tester is running?
For example
?
By the way, here is the answer. I hope it will be useful for inattentive beginners:
Hide Indicator:
ChartIndicatorDelete(
longchart_id,// chart ID
intsub_window// numbersubwindow
const string indicator_shortname // short indicator name
);
I will try it...
Please advise!
How to change the background colour of currency pairs in the market overview
Or remove the colour altogether!
Thanks in advance!
Open terminal
Open any chart
Right-click on any chart(context menu)
Properties
Tab "colours"
Open a terminal
Open any chart
Right-click (context menu)
Properties
Tab "Colours".
I meant in the Market Watch window.
Here, I got to the terminal:
ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE
Identifier
Description
INDICATOR_DATA
Drawing data
INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX
Drawing colours
INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS
Additional buffers forintermediate calculations
I was referring to the last identifier.
Gentlemen! Good afternoon.
Can you please advise how to disable indicators in the tester?
I have an Expert Advisor that trades on ntsati indicators, all through iCustom();
It is not displayed in the terminal and in tester, it is overloaded at once and there is a mess of indicators on the screen.
How's the classic? Id help Bro.
If you make a chart template <testable_advisor_name>.tpl, it will be applied when visually testing this particular EA, and no additional indicators will be placed on the chart.
Welcomed spring!
Can you please tell me how to enter the MQL5 terminal, .... I cannot register a demo account to test a strategy.