Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 99

New comment
 
alexvor:

Please advise!

How to change the background colour of currency pairs in the market overview

Or remove the colour altogether!

Thanks in advance!

There is no such option in the terminal settings.
 

Gentlemen! Good afternoon.

Can you please tell me how to disable indicators in the tester?

I have an Expert Advisor that is trading on ntsati indicators, all through iCustom();

It is not displayed in the terminal and in tester, it is overloaded at once and there is a mess of indicators on the screen.

How's the classic? Id help Bro.

 
panker: Can you please tell me how to disable indicators in the tester?

I have an EA that trades on ntsati indicators. all through iCustom();

In the terminal they are not displayed, but the tester is immediately overloaded and the screen is a mess of indicators.

How's the classic? Id help bro.

If you use a combination of EA + custom indicators, the tester will anyway be "overloaded" as each of the indicators has to do its part of the calculation work. And to remove the indicators from the screen, you can change the type of indicator buffers to "for calculations" (or whatever it is exactly called). Then the lines should not be reflected.
 
Yedelkin:
If you use a combination of Expert Advisor + custom indicators, the tester will anyway be "overloaded", because every indicator should do its part of calculating work. And to remove the indicators from the screen, you can change the type of indicator buffers to "for calculations" (or whatever it is exactly called). Then the lines should not be reflected.

Thank you.

However... Unfortunately I couldn't find the value "for calculations" in the standard helper.

The tester, in my (most likely erroneous) opinion, is overloaded because of the graphics it needs to render.

Is there a function that could disable any graphics when the tester is running?

For example

void HideTestIndicators( bool hide)

?

By the way, here is the answer. I hope it will be useful for inattentive beginners:

Hide Indicator:

ChartIndicatorDelete(
longchart_id,// chart ID
intsub_window// numbersubwindow
const string indicator_shortname // short indicator name

);

I will try it...

 
alexvor:

Please advise!

How to change the background colour of currency pairs in the market overview

Or remove the colour altogether!

Thanks in advance!

Open terminal

Open any chart

Right-click on any chart(context menu)

Properties

Tab "colours"

 
lazarev-d-m:

Open a terminal

Open any chart

Right-click (context menu)

Properties

Tab "Colours".

I meant in the Market Watch window.

 
panker: However... Unfortunately, I couldn't find the value "for calculations" in the standard helper.

Here, I got to the terminal:

ENUM_INDEXBUFFER_TYPE

Identifier

Description

INDICATOR_DATA

Drawing data

INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX

Drawing colours

INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS

Additional buffers forintermediate calculations

I was referring to the last identifier.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Свойства пользовательских индикаторов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Свойства пользовательских индикаторов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Свойства пользовательских индикаторов - Документация по MQL5
 
panker:

Gentlemen! Good afternoon.

Can you please advise how to disable indicators in the tester?

I have an Expert Advisor that trades on ntsati indicators, all through iCustom();

It is not displayed in the terminal and in tester, it is overloaded at once and there is a mess of indicators on the screen.

How's the classic? Id help Bro.

If you make the chart template <testable_advisor_name>.tpl, it will be applied to the visual testing of this EA, and no additional indicators will be placed on the chart.
Визуализируй стратегию в тестере MetaTrader 5
Визуализируй стратегию в тестере MetaTrader 5
  • 2012.06.08
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Каждому из нас давно знакома поговорка "Лучше один раз увидеть, чем сто раз услышать". Вы можете прочитать десятки книг о Париже или Венеции, но мысленные образы не позволят вам испытать те же ощущения, как от прогулки по их вечерним улицам. Преимущество визуализации, или наглядного представления, может быть легко спроецировано на любой аспект нашей жизни, включая и работу на рынке, например, анализ цен на графиках при помощи индикаторов, и конечно же, визуализация тестирования стратегий. В данной статье собраны все возможности тестера стратегий MetaTrader 5 по визуализации вычислений.
 
stringo:
If you make a chart template <testable_advisor_name>.tpl, it will be applied when visually testing this particular EA, and no additional indicators will be placed on the chart.
Thank you very much. Can you tell me where I can read more about templates?
 

Welcomed spring!

Can you please tell me how to enter the MQL5 terminal, .... I cannot register a demo account to test a strategy.

1...9293949596979899100101102103104105106...1605
New comment