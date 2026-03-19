Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 473
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Thanks for the wise advice - I can use a similar design in the future.
How do you put smiley faces like that in, who's got an example?
How do you insert smiley faces like this, anyone have an example?
I need the source images with smiley faces and this:OBJ_BITMAP
There it is,
I have a similar one in this line, so I thought it was something like CharToString(74)
DrawText(0, " Buy Label Sell Label" + IntegerToString(PeriodSeconds(g_eTimeFrame)) + " + TimeToString(dtTFLastBarTime), 0, time[rates_total-1], fWeightedBuyPrice, CharToString(74), "Wingdings", 15, i_cBuyDotColor, 0, ANCHOR_CENTER)
You think this forum is dead?
Greetings, everyone))). Who's the best? Lots of questions. Anybody here for real!
Uh-huh... Approach...