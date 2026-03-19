Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 473

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-Aleks-:
Thanks for the wise advice - I can use a similar design in the future.
Not worth the thanks. Not wisdom - AESTHETICS ! :)
 
In mt4 can you implement the "scale by pips per bar" chart scaling function like in mt5?
[Deleted]  

How do you put smiley faces like that in, who's got an example?

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

How do you insert smiley faces like this, anyone have an example?

You need the source images with the smiley faces and this:OBJ_BITMAP
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
I need the source images with smiley faces and this:OBJ_BITMAP

There it is,

I have a similar one in this line, so I thought it was something like CharToString(74)


DrawText(0, " Buy Label Sell Label" + IntegerToString(PeriodSeconds(g_eTimeFrame)) + " + TimeToString(dtTFLastBarTime), 0, time[rates_total-1], fWeightedBuyPrice, CharToString(74), "Wingdings", 15, i_cBuyDotColor, 0, ANCHOR_CENTER)


 
Greetings, everyone))). Who's the best? Lots of questions. Anybody here for real!
 
Fuck, and silence in response, this forum seems to be dead already?
 
Ruslan Ibragimov:
You think this forum is dead?
You think everyone's just sitting around waiting to tell someone. Everyone's gonna come to you and say: "I'm the smartest"... "no, I'm the smartest..."
 
Ruslan Ibragimov:
Greetings, everyone))). Who's the best? Lots of questions. Anybody here for real!
Yeah... Approach...
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Uh-huh... Approach...
That's not all... https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/66827
Я спрашиваю , Вы отвечаете только по существу
Я спрашиваю , Вы отвечаете только по существу
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