Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 478

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-Aleks-:
...

And there's no such comment in the tester, is there?

There is
 
Artyom Trishkin:
There's
Yes, you're right. Clever. Maybe there is a way to add a comment to the order to be closed as well?
 
Can you tell me which trading server I should choose on the MT4 platform to give me a $1000 bonus to trade, Indigo DMA-DEMO or Indigo DMA-Live?
 
-Aleks-:
Yes, you're right. It's tricky. Maybe it would be possible to add a comment to a closed order?
No, you can't add or change comment from trader's side.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
No, you can't add or change a comment on the trader's side.

Pity.

I don't understand how to compare dates?

 
-Aleks-:

Pity.

I don't understand how to compare dates?

Equal, more, less, more or equal, less or equal... It's like this...

For vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...

[Deleted]  
There, that's right. Behind-the-scenes laughter is the quintessential modern approach)))
 
-Aleks-:

Pity.

I don't understand how to compare dates?

A date is just a number of seconds from the beginning of 1970, why don't you all like to read the docks? How to compare two integers, I think, is clear.
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Equal, more, less, more or equal, less or equal... Somehow...

For vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...

But it's better not to directly compare numbers like double ))) Only in integer vodka's)
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
But it's better not to compare double numbers directly )))) Only in whole glasses.)
Oops... how did you guess that?
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