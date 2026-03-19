Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 478
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And there's no such comment in the tester, is there?
There's
Yes, you're right. It's tricky. Maybe it would be possible to add a comment to a closed order?
No, you can't add or change a comment on the trader's side.
Pity.
I don't understand how to compare dates?
Pity.
I don't understand how to compare dates?
Equal, more, less, more or equal, less or equal... It's like this...
For vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...
Pity.
I don't understand how to compare dates?
Equal, more, less, more or equal, less or equal... Somehow...
For vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...
But it's better not to compare double numbers directly )))) Only in whole glasses.)