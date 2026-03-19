Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 479

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Alexey Volchanskiy:
But it's better not to compare double numbers directly )))) Only in integer glasses )
you can compare, but not on equality :)
[Deleted]  
Artyom Trishkin:

On vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...

Today, tomorrow will be yesterday
 
pako:
Today, tomorrow will be yesterday
:) That's why it's not a "tip", it's "for vodka".
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Equal, more, less, more or equal, less or equal... Something like this...

For vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...

Alexey Volchanskiy:
Date is just a number of seconds from the beginning of 1970, why you all don't like to read docks? I think, it's clear, how to compare two integer numbers.

Thanks for the reply - no way I can sit down to write code and test the knowledge I've gained.

By the way, I read docks, but not always can immediately find the information I need, and not immediately - not enough time - so I'm glad this thread is here.

 
-Aleks-:

Thanks for the answer - I can't get down to writing code and checking the knowledge I've gained.

By the way, I read the docs, but I can't always find the information I need on the fly, and I don't have enough time, so I'm glad this thread is here.

 
Can you tell me something? If for example I trade and I have an EA installed on my terminal and I give my login details to another person (real and investor) - will he be able to see after authorisation on this account on his computer the EA installed on my terminal and all its settings ?
 
Artem Prischepa:
Can you tell me something? If I trade and I have an EA installed on my terminal and I give my login details to another person (real and investor), will he be able to see the EA installed on my terminal and all its settings after authorisation on this account on his computer?
Only on your computer
 
Artem Prischepa:
Can you tell me something? For example, if I trade and I have an EA installed on my terminal and I give the login details to my account to another person (real and investor) - will he be able to see the EA installed on my terminal and all its settings after authorization on this account on his computer?
No, he cannot, because the advisor and its settings are physically located on your computer, and access to the brokerage account does not imply access to your computer.
 
Thank you for your help, friends.
 
Please advise what kind of commands should be inserted into the Expert Advisor so that it automatically corrects the already set takeprofits in the open positions when recalculating them. Or maybe there is a script that corrects all stops at the last set?
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