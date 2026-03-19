Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 479
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But it's better not to compare double numbers directly )))) Only in integer glasses )
On vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...
Today, tomorrow will be yesterday
Equal, more, less, more or equal, less or equal... Something like this...
For vodka: Yesterday --> less than today. Tomorrow --> more than yesterday...
Date is just a number of seconds from the beginning of 1970, why you all don't like to read docks? I think, it's clear, how to compare two integer numbers.
Thanks for the reply - no way I can sit down to write code and test the knowledge I've gained.
By the way, I read docks, but not always can immediately find the information I need, and not immediately - not enough time - so I'm glad this thread is here.
Thanks for the answer - I can't get down to writing code and checking the knowledge I've gained.
By the way, I read the docs, but I can't always find the information I need on the fly, and I don't have enough time, so I'm glad this thread is here.
Can you tell me something? If I trade and I have an EA installed on my terminal and I give my login details to another person (real and investor), will he be able to see the EA installed on my terminal and all its settings after authorisation on this account on his computer?
Can you tell me something? For example, if I trade and I have an EA installed on my terminal and I give the login details to my account to another person (real and investor) - will he be able to see the EA installed on my terminal and all its settings after authorization on this account on his computer?