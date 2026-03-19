Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 339
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Hello!!! I want to create a robot!!!! strategy i know. please tell me where to start. thank you in advance
From brine. Then either learn the MQL4, MQL5 programming language or go into freelancing.
However, there is another option, namely to apply to the topic: I will write a simple program for free. I want to learn how to program
Guys! Who knows how the utilities that copy trades from one account to another are set up? For example, the utilities on the market - trade copier. Specifically, how does the exchange of data on trades go?
I've figured it out, but not to the end. I wrote master and slave experts, but I don't understand how to make them use one and the same directory for reading and writing one file.
Different terminals use different directories, and the functions for reading/writing a file specify the working directory of a particular terminal. How to bypass this restriction?
I figured it out, but not to the end. I wrote master and slave experts, but I don't understand how to make them use one and the same directory for reading and writing one file.
Different terminals use different directories, and the functions for reading/writing a file specify the working directory of a particular terminal. How to bypass this restriction?
I figured it out, but not to the end. I wrote master and slave experts, but I don't understand how to make them use one and the same directory for reading and writing one file.
Different terminals use different directories, and the functions for reading/writing a file specify the working directory of a particular terminal. How to bypass this restriction?
FILE_COMMON
what the compiler is fighting about, what needs to be fixed, who knows?
what the compiler is fighting about, what needs to be fixed, who knows?