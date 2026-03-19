Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 339

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Hello!!! I want to create a robot!!!! I know the strategy. please tell me where to start. thanks in advance
 
dzhubanov:
Hello!!! I want to create a robot!!!! strategy i know. please tell me where to start. thank you in advance

From brine. Then either learn the MQL4, MQL5 programming language or go into freelancing.

However, there is another option, namely to apply to the topic: I will write a simple program for free. I want to learn how to program

 
Guys! Who knows how the utilities that copy trades from one account to another are set up? For example, the utilities on the market - trade copier. Exactly how does the exchange of transaction data take place?
 
net:
Guys! Who knows how the utilities that copy trades from one account to another are set up? For example, the utilities on the market - trade copier. Specifically, how does the exchange of data on trades go?
If you want to find it out on your own, search through MQL5.community
 

I've figured it out, but not to the end. I wrote master and slave experts, but I don't understand how to make them use one and the same directory for reading and writing one file.

Different terminals use different directories, and the functions for reading/writing a file specify the working directory of a particular terminal. How to bypass this restriction?

 
net:

I figured it out, but not to the end. I wrote master and slave experts, but I don't understand how to make them use one and the same directory for reading and writing one file.

Different terminals use different directories, and the functions for reading/writing a file specify the working directory of a particular terminal. How to bypass this restriction?

Install one terminal in a subdirectory of another terminal.
 
net:

I figured it out, but not to the end. I wrote master and slave experts, but I don't understand how to make them use one and the same directory for reading and writing one file.

Different terminals use different directories, and the functions for reading/writing a file specify the working directory of a particular terminal. How to bypass this restriction?

FILE_COMMON
 
Wahoo:
FILE_COMMON
Thank you all! All works!
[Deleted]  

what the compiler is fighting about, what needs to be fixed, who knows?

Files:
MarketProfile.mq5  12 kb
[Deleted]  
aleks557:

what the compiler is fighting about, what needs to be fixed, who knows?

If you want to post the source, attach the .mq5 file, not the compiled version (.ex5)
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