Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 345

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psfbp:

Question on meta tester 5 agent manager.

For the second week in a few machines the checkbox"Sell their agents'capacity via account.... etc." Build 1085.

Agents in stats are not active since that time too.

Any tips on what to do?

Maybe https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40420
MQL5 Cloud Network: Отказ от 32-битных агентов и повышение стоимости расчетов в 2 раза
MQL5 Cloud Network: Отказ от 32-битных агентов и повышение стоимости расчетов в 2 раза
  • www.mql5.com
С момента запуска MQL5 Cloud Network за три года выполнено более 4 миллиардов задач оптимизации торговых стратегий. - - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
VOLDEMAR:
Perhaps https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/40420
Thank you very much, that's exactly what it is.
 

can a similar function be done for a quarter, a year?


 

Hi all.

Question, my broker has a floating spread, is there a script in MT that would show the current spread somewhere in the trading window?

 
valexi:

Hi all.

Question, my broker has a floating spread, is there a script in MT that would show the current spread somewhere in the trading window?

Please use search on the site.
 
barabashkakvn:
Use the site search, please.
Thank you. Didn't even know what to type into the search :-)
 
Good evening! The search results are all wrong. I decided to ask a question to the experts. Does MT5 have a forex trailingator?
 

Good day

Can you tell me how to buy an indicator, and over time, I reinstalled Windows, the indicators no longer work?

 
kuzmenuk1984:

Good day

How do I know what to do?

You need to download the indicators again - downloading will automatically activate them.

 
A big THANK YOU!
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