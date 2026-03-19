Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1181
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Is it possible to create an EA for selling only?
Create and sell.
But first, study the articleWhat tests must a trading robot pass before it can be published in the Marketplace?
From time to time I see this kind of problem with the standard bollinger on a VPS:
And these are really crooked values:
From another machine logged in, the same standard BB is shown correctly. Maybe the reason is in the build. On VPS 2280 and on the other machine 2286.
Can I create dynamic classes with a name?
mql5. How can I programmatically find out the limits of the interval in which the test is run?
You can't. Or try this.
Time[0]in MQL5?
What is the analogue in MQL5?
If you don't want to bother, write it like this:
it will work, but it is better to check for errors - in MT5 sometimes TFs are not available when called
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/318901#comment_12623471
What is the analogue in MQL5?
In an indicator or in an EA?
If in an indicator, it broadcasts all the necessary data at once:
If in the Expert Advisor, then there is more choice:
CopyRates,CopyTime