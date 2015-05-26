OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 26
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The driver doesn't want to get up
Tried turning off security level but no result.
2 Graff: Если бы Вы смогли отрубить на время теста дискретную видюху и провести тест на интегрированной графике камня, было бы очень интересно (заодно и посмотреть на прогресс Intel в этой области при переходе от Lynnfield к Sandy Bridge).
But you will have to download AMD SDK for OpenCL. It will not make things worse for the discrete card (it has its own driver), but the OpenCL 1.1 driver may well work on the stone, although I am not 100% sure it will.
But if you refuse, I will not be offended.
I don't have an integrated card (neither in my processor nor in my motherboard).
http://ark.intel.com/products/42915/Intel-Core-i5-750-Processor-(8M-Cache-2_66-GHz)
http://www.overclockers.ua/motherboard/asus-p7p55-lx/all/
The driver doesn't want to get up
Tried turning off security level but no result.
Most of the problems are with very old cards and drivers, but they can be eliminated by requiring a minimum version 1.1 right in the Expert Advisor code.
Had the same problem, I think I pressed "YES" and the second time it did (the first time I pressed "NO").
"Yes" doesn't help either ...
"Yes" doesn't help either ...
Well, I think if the bug pops up not only at me, it may be soon will be a new version without the bug, waits...
Yes, I had to remember my childhood and go to task manager - video card - update driver and point to the folder where the distribution from nvidia was unpacked.
And it worked. Now here.
And now when running the script and right-clicking on the chart there is no "Remove script" menu ?
And if you flip the chart, the script is deleted.
Next I go to the list of objects and wanted to see there bitmap but the list is empty.
The picture after the unfinished fractal script only deleted the "delete last" menu.Wow what a ratio and it's mobile
i5 2410M
Wow what a ratio and it's mobile
i5 2410M
The real ratio when optimised (repeatedly running the tester in a loop) is even better. Mine is much better (under a thousand. :)
...
Wow what a ratio and it's mobile
i5 2410M.
Another nail in the cap of my graphics card. I'm asking all the expert users to write in their private messages what to tweak (not to litter the forum). I don't know what to tighten anymore, test with default settings takes 1150ms, like olyakish and Urain got the result about 150-200ms,
papaklass even onboard video showed 1342ms, as if my video card doesn't work at all.
Maybe MQ will suggest some other test, maybe it is a bug in the terminal in my case?
Here is the result of the last test:
One more nail in the lid of my video game. I'd like to ask all of you who know the settings of my videocameras to write in your private message what to tweak (not to clutter up the forum). I don't know what to tighten anymore, test with default settings takes 1150ms, like olyakish and Urain got the result about 150-200ms,
papaklass even onboard video showed 1342ms, as if my video card doesn't work at all.
Maybe MQ will suggest some other test, maybe it is a bug in the terminal in my case?
Here is the result of the last test:
How many bits is the system?
Everyone somehow forgets that there can be a difference in implementation depending on the system. I, for example, wrote that 32 bits, I could not find it in your posts.