OpenCL: internal implementation tests in MQL5 - page 23
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About the driver I have 295.73(I have a 440 and Swan has a GeForce GT 520 and his driver is 285.62), updated this week. I ran the regular NVIDIA "No Update" driver checking utility an hour ago, I always use it, no problems.
My system is Win7 x86, RAM 4096MB, it's a shame it doesn't see the whole memory (2943MB), but I don't have any desire to migrate to x64 for the sake of it. And because of this (in terms of memory) PR agents may also be low?
junior intele)
I couldn't find a line about CPU in the logs for some reason.
CPU is written only when OpenCL software is running on a regular CPU in parallel.
For example, AMD drivers put both native OpenCL on GPU and a software version on CPU.
About the driver I have 295.73(I have a 440 and Swan has a GeForce GT 520 and his driver is 285.62), updated this week. I ran the regular NVIDIA "No Update" driver checking utility an hour ago, I always use it, no problems.
My system is Win7 x86, RAM 4096MB, it's a shame it doesn't see the whole memory (2943MB), but I don't have any desire to migrate to x64 for the sake of it. And because of this (in terms of memory) PR agents may also be low?
Maybe something needs to be tweaked, not an expert in overclocking.
Here's mine:
Yeah, the hardware guy wanted to know what kind of creepy hardware I had. Here it is: MSI H61M-P21. It's a budget motherboard, I got it for 1600 rubles at the end of January. 2x4 GB DDRIII 1333 memory. Not much else.
fyords: When I bought my mother I was thinking why I needed to buy integrated video and took it externally. I was wrong ... ))
I think A8-3850 integrated video would be even stronger, as it has 400 conveyors.
Still, it would be interesting to see the test of this script on A8 integrated video.
And your card should still be stronger than Intel's built-in graphics, don't throw it away.
Renat: Bring me the GPU line when starting the terminal - let's see what is written there.
2012.03.05 03:49:55 Terminal CPU: GenuineIntel Intel(R) Pentium(R) CPU G840 @ 2.80GHz with OpenCL 1.1 (2 units, 2793 MHz, 7912 Mb, version 2.0)
I remember, I downloaded SDK from AMD from link in AlexEro's thread on 4 forum. I did it because OpenCL-Z did not want to see anything. Maybe that's when it got OpenCL.
AlexEro: Here is SDK (with CPU driver) for AMD developer (declared for Vista-Win7, but works on WinXP as well. Without video accelerator card they successfully work on CPU, and on any SSE processor from Intel, not only AMD):
http://developer.amd.com/sdks/AMDAPPSDK/downloads/Pages/default.aspx
So it's a software implementation for CPU? Well, it works quite well - especially taking into account "weakness" of Intel integratedeo... Well done AMD, such good drivers for its competitor's stones!
Renat: OpenCL software has nothing to do with video cards and does not incorporate any partial features of older cards. It is pure CPU execution.
Are you referring to the execution on the GPU graphics core? Without it, I'm afraid no software tricks can speed up the execution by 25 times, as Pentium G840 is an honest dual core.
Here's mine:
2012.03.05 01:42:20 Terminal GPU: NVIDIA Corporation GeForce 8500 GT with OpenCL 1.0 (2 units, 918 MHz, 256 Mb, version 285.62)
2012.03.05 01:44:56 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) Result on Cpu МахResult==1.79346 at 725 pass
2012.03.05 01:44:56 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) Соunt inticators = 16; Count history bars = 144000; Count pass = 1024
2012.03.05 01:44:56 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) CPU time = 55552 ms
2012.03.05 01:44:00 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) Result on Gpu МахResult==1.79347 at 725 pass
2012.03.05 01:44:00 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) Соunt inticators = 16; Count history bars = 144000; Count pass = 1024
2012.03.05 01:44:00 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) GPU time = 5663 ms
2012.03.05 01:43:55 ParallelTester_00-01x (GBPJPY,H1) OpenCL init OK!
I have something in zeros. What does that mean? On this line:Result on Gpu MachResult==0.0 at 0 pass