How to set the width of the Curve

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How To Use  LineAA   function Set width of the Curve？

Thank you...

[Deleted]  
2021_XXXX: How To Use  LineAA   function Set width of the Curve？Thank you...

Please provide much more details. You cannot possibly believe we can answer with so little information.

Show screenshots and example code and explain your difficulty.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please provide much more details. You cannot possibly believe we can answer with so little information.

Show screenshots and example code and explain your difficulty.


Code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                      4.mq5 |
//|                                Copyright 2017, Alexander Fedosov |
//|                           https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Alexander Fedosov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex2356"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_plots 0
#property indicator_chart_window

#include <CustomGUI\CustomGUI.mqh>
//---
CLineGraph ind;
int InpInd_Handle;
double rsi[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---- get the indicator handle
   InpInd_Handle=iRSI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,10,PRICE_CLOSE);
   if(InpInd_Handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("Failed to get indicator handle");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   ind.NumGrid(10);
   ind.YMax(100);
   ind.Create("rsi",350,250);

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   if(CopyBuffer(InpInd_Handle,0,0,10,rsi)<=0)
      return(0);
   ind.SetArrayValue(rsi);
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ind.Delete();
   ChartRedraw();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Set the input array                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CLineGraph::SetArrayValue(double &data[])
  {
   int y0,y1;
//--- Create the graph frame and backdrop
   m_canvas.FillRectangle(0,0,XSize(),YSize(),ColorToARGB(m_border_color,m_transparency));
   m_canvas.FillRectangle(1,1,XSize()-2,YSize()-2,ColorToARGB(m_bg_color,m_transparency));
//--- Create axes and graph background
   m_canvas.FillRectangle(m_gap-1,m_gap-1,XSize()-m_gap+1,YSize()-m_gap+1,ColorToARGB(m_border_color,m_transparency));
   m_canvas.FillRectangle(m_gap,m_gap,XSize()-m_gap,YSize()-m_gap,ColorToARGB(m_bg_graph_color,m_transparency));
//--- If the maximum data array value exceeds the upper Y border, the axis is scaled.
   if(data[ArrayMaximum(data)]>m_y_max)
      m_y_max=data[ArrayMaximum(data)];
//--- Create axis scales and their values
   VerticalScale(m_y_min,m_y_max,m_num_grid);
   HorizontalScale(ArraySize(data));
//--- Create the graph by the data array
   for(int i=0; i<ArraySize(data)-1; i++)
     {
      y0=int((YSize()-2*m_gap)*(1-data[i]/m_y_max));
      y0=int((YSize()-m_gap)-(YSize()-2*m_gap)/m_y_max*data[i]);
      y0=(y0<m_gap)?m_gap:y0;
      y1=int((YSize()-m_gap)-(YSize()-2*m_gap)/m_y_max*data[i+1]);
      y1=(y1<m_gap)?m_gap:y1;
      m_canvas.LineAA(m_x[i+1],y0,m_x[i+2],y1,ColorToARGB(m_graph_color,m_transparency),STYLE_SOLID);
      m_canvas.FillCircle(m_x[i+1],y0,2,ColorToARGB(m_graph_color,m_transparency));//r 画圆的大小
      m_canvas.FillCircle(m_x[i+2],y1,2,ColorToARGB(m_graph_color,m_transparency));//r 画圆的大小
     }
   m_canvas.Update();
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Draw line with antialiasing (with style)                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCanvas::LineAA(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2,const uint clr,const uint style)

  {
//--- line is out of image boundaries
   if((x1<0 && x2<0) || (y1<0 && y2<0))
      return;
   if(x1>=m_width && x2>=m_width)
      return;
   if(y1>=m_height && y2>=m_height)
      return;
//--- check
   if(x1==x2 && y1==y2)
     {
      PixelSet(x1,y1,clr);
      return;
     }
//--- set the line style
   uint prev_style=m_style;
   if(style!=UINT_MAX)
      LineStyleSet(style);
//--- preliminary calculations
   double dx=x2-x1;
   double dy=y2-y1;
   double xy=sqrt(dx*dx+dy*dy);
   double xx=x1;
   double yy=y1;
   uint   mask=1<<m_style_idx;
//--- set pixels
   dx/=xy;
   dy/=xy;
   do
     {
      if((m_style&mask)==mask)
        {
         PixelSetAA(xx,yy,clr);
        }
      xx+=dx;
      yy+=dy;
      mask<<=1;
      if(mask==0x1000000)
         mask=1;
     }
   while(fabs(x2-xx)>=fabs(dx) && fabs(y2-yy)>=fabs(dy));
//--- set last pixel
   if((m_style&mask)==mask)
     {
      PixelSetAA(x2,y2,clr);
     }
//--- set the previous line style
   if(style!=UINT_MAX)
      m_style=prev_style;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
How to upload pictures？
 
2021_XXXX # :
How to upload pictures？

You have a very low rating, so you cannot insert a picture into your message (you do not have a button Image), but you can attach an image using the button Attach file.

 

Curve.mq5

Files:
MQL5_Curve.zip  57 kb
[Deleted]  
2021_XXXX #: Curve.mq5

You have still not explained in detail what it is you want help with.

You seem to be using a library provided by the following Article: Developing custom indicators using CCanvas class

If you want help with how to use that graphics library code, then please post your query in that article's discussion: Discussion of article "Developing custom indicators using CCanvas class"

But remember to describe your query in detail and images if possible. Attach the images files to your post if you unable to add them directly to the post.

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