mql5.com site bugs and issues - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro:

Try clearing all cookies and web cache, temporary folders, etc.

On 3 browers ? Anyway I am trying on Firefox...

Or is your hard drive almost full?

No, already checked.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

On 3 browers ? Anyway I am trying on Firefox...

No, already checked.

The temporary folders are for all Windows applications:

  • C:\Windows\Temp
  • %TEMP%
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

mql5.com site bugs and issues

Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.09 23:00

The temporary folders are for all Windows applications:

  • C:\Windows\Temp
  • %TEMP%

After cleaning the system, it works !

Thank you all for your help.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: After cleaning the system, it works! Thank you all for your help.
You are welcome!
 

The search engine appears to miss some results, whatever the research criteria, just an example with "PostMessageW" on Russian forum.

4 results. While with Google...

33 results.

This is only 1 example.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

The search engine appears to miss some results, whatever the research criteria, just an example with "PostMessageW" on Russian forum.

4 results. While with Google...

33 results.

This is only 1 example.

I've actually stopped using this site's Search (for several months) and now only use the Google search equivalent because of that very reason.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
I've actually stopped using this site's Search (for several months) and now only use the Google search equivalent because of that very reason.
Yes, but I am trying to have it fixed. Naivete or tenacity, we will see.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: Yes, but I am trying to have it fixed. Naivete or tenacity, we will see.

Last time there was the same search bug, which I even reported via the Service Desk back then, took months to be fixed!

I would look up when that was, but since they wiped all the Service Desk history, I can no longer look it up!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Last time there was the same search bug, which I even reported via the Service Desk back then, took months to be fixed!

I would look up when that was, but since they wiped all the Service Desk history, I can no longer look it up!

I know. I just decided to stop complaining and try to be positive, pushing to improve things...until I will fed up definitely.
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