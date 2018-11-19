mql5.com site bugs and issues - page 2
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Try clearing all cookies and web cache, temporary folders, etc.
On 3 browers ? Anyway I am trying on Firefox...
Or is your hard drive almost full?
No, already checked.
On 3 browers ? Anyway I am trying on Firefox...
No, already checked.
The temporary folders are for all Windows applications:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
mql5.com site bugs and issues
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.09 23:00
The temporary folders are for all Windows applications:
After cleaning the system, it works !
Thank you all for your help.
The search engine appears to miss some results, whatever the research criteria, just an example with "PostMessageW" on Russian forum.
4 results. While with Google...
33 results.
This is only 1 example.
The search engine appears to miss some results, whatever the research criteria, just an example with "PostMessageW" on Russian forum.
4 results. While with Google...
33 results.
This is only 1 example.
I've actually stopped using this site's Search (for several months) and now only use the Google search equivalent because of that very reason.
Last time there was the same search bug, which I even reported via the Service Desk back then, took months to be fixed!
I would look up when that was, but since they wiped all the Service Desk history, I can no longer look it up!
Last time there was the same search bug, which I even reported via the Service Desk back then, took months to be fixed!
I would look up when that was, but since they wiped all the Service Desk history, I can no longer look it up!