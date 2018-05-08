Analogue to iBarShift - page 2
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The Bars function returns the number of bars. When we need to get the index of a bar with index 9 (sorry for the tautology), it will return 10, because the index of the first bar is 0.
Here are two variants of the iBarShift() analogue: post #5 and post #7
Just a variant:
Only it won't work correctly in all cases. GetBarShift() from fxsaber is more versatile.
Try to put TimeCurrent() instead of t in your function, you'll see the result.
Only it won't work correctly in all cases. GetBarShift() by fxsaber is more universal.
Try putting TimeCurrent() instead of t in your function, you'll see the result.
The result will be the same.
You haven't even checked.
I've tested it many times before, so I just know. But you haven't even tried it yourself.
Here's the script.
It just hangs. Forcibly removing it from the chart gets the result.
So I tried it, that's why I advised you too. But since you used it and it suits you, I won't change your mind.
That's fine, too