I have Problem in changing input data in my indicator
arman1986:
hi, I wrote a indicator that use two iMAs. in my indicator I used an if that compare this two iMAs and point some price. my indicator work well in first run, but after I changed my inputs it shows strange things.
plz help me
Deal with the indicator buffers. To advertise the properties of buffers to sequentially: №0, №1, №2 etc.
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBufferCeiling,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBufferEMA,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBufferFloor,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,MAPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,MAPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,MAPeriod); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,MAShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,MAShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,MAShift);
barabashkakvn:
Deal with the indicator buffers. To advertise the properties of buffers to sequentially: №0, №1, №2 etc.
It couldn't help me!
plz take a look to my program and see what is my problem, I stuck so badly!
arman1986:See Jobs service.
It couldn't help me!
plz take a look to my program and see what is my problem, I stuck so badly!
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hi, I wrote a indicator that use two iMAs. in my indicator I used an if that compare this two iMAs and point some price. my indicator work well in first run, but after I changed my inputs it shows strange things.
plz help me