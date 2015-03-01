MetaTrader 5 trading strategy tester ideology: agents - page 10
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We won't send any other files to remote agents for security reasons.
Perhaps do a one hardcoded virtual (not from disk) file back from an agent of a small size.
I suppose there will always be people willing to get some $ for access to their 70-90% CPU capacity and a tightly defined time slot.
will something be done in this direction?
Has anyone managed to connect through an agent on the 270 build?
I'm honestly bored, the agent doesn't work and I don't care...
Just ran remote agents on 270 build. Everything is working.
The terminal can use the resources of remote strategy tester agents by connecting to them over the network.
Here is what the first launch of a remote tester agent looks like (testing is managed by the trading terminal):
How to start the tester via the command line?
You need to insert the binary in the autostart on the remote machine.
Just ran remote agents on 270 build. Everything is working.
Did it work at once, or did you have to struggle?
Yeah, it worked right away.
I did the following:
1. I run metatester.exe on the remote machine (no need to install MetaTrader);
2. change password from MetaTester to 1;
3. Click on Install.
That is all.
The Agents always work, even after rebooting.
Do not consider it an advertisement for DC, just a picture shows the build.
Yeah, it worked right away.
Does the control also show IP zeros?
How can these parameters be changed? Can someone tell me? What the hell are zeros?
I tried making a batch with normal parameters... Result - zero!