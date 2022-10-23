Artificial Intelligence 2020 - is there progress? - page 59
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As a matter of fact, the predator-prey relationship has not disappeared, it has been translated into the context of more complex socio-economic structures; the "reptilian brain" is present with us every day and turns on at certain times; man remains the same predator only with a greatly increased nervous system, and positive feedback on aggressiveness, despite the fact that Abrahamic religions have tried to turn him into a "plant-eater" for a couple of millennia - but it didn't work...
As a matter of fact, the predator-prey relationship has not disappeared, it has been translated into the context of more complex socio-economic structures; the "reptilian brain" is present with us every day and turns on at certain times; man remains the same predator only with a greatly increased nervous system, and positive feedback on aggressiveness, despite the fact that Abrahamic religions have tried to make him a "herbivore" for a couple of thousand years - it did not work...
Yes... Either instincts serve Reason, helping it survive, or, Reason serves instincts, degenerating and reverting back to the animal element, losing morality and self-awareness. )
Here's an interesting post from 2008 by Yurixx:
Apart from the natural Path of human development, there are two other aspects that relate to this situation - the human will and freedom of choice. Both are a gift from God. However, how a person makes use of this Gift depends solely on him/her - in full conformity with his/her freedom of choice. Everyone gets caught on this. Ignorance, ignorance, unconsciousness, limited worldview lead to the fact that man knows too little (or nothing) about what lies beyond his will. He thinks: "If I want it, that is the main thing, in achieving it, in satisfying my desires - that is the meaning of life. And gets here the full extent of the very bitter experience that SK wrote about. It is not known how many lives he will have to spend in order to realize that his desires are just a moya, a mokrok of life. And then how many more lives it will take to work off everything he has done. There's a reason why the sin of ignorance is one of the seven mortals sin in Orthodoxy, and with the same force is present in Buddhism, Lamaism, Taoism and all branches of the Spiritual Path.
In 2005, in the summer, I met a man who studied Qigong with Mantek Chia, was a certified instructor, and had the right to teach several stages of many Mantek practices. Since I had been doing it on my own, I was interested in participating in the seminar and got to know him quite well. I didn't list all of his abilities, he was also a healer, he could feel the patient's energies perfectly, he lifted them up just like that. He was also very good at working with energy, absorbing it like a sponge from different sources. As it turned out, he could draw energy from a person or dump his own negativity on a person.
Imagine my amazement when I discovered that he was a binge drinker. I said to him: "How could it be? After all, according to Manteca accumulation of energy is needed to transform it upwards, to transform chi into spiritual energy." But for some reason, he wasn't interested in that. He was interested in money and women, he reveled in the energetic aspects of interacting with people and also in the fact that the common man has no control over these processes and is therefore an unconscious and blind plaything in his hands. While helping in one thing, he was breaking many others. The harm he inflicted on people on the level of soul and spirit was many times greater than the benefit he brought to health. And all this was accompanied by an accumulation of energy.
But because the energy didn't go anywhere, after a while he began to burst, become abrasive, irritable and irresistibly attracted to the bottle. Once he'd had a drink or two he couldn't stop. He'd lose his sanity completely. He would drink non-stop for 7 to 10 days, wouldn't eat anything, lived like a homeless person in the street, nobody knew where, would only come to his senses until "I want more and I'll drink. I would come to my senses only until I was completely exhausted. And then the cycle started all over again: I cleaned myself up, got fat, started working and earning money, found another woman, got back on the horse! The whole cycle took 3-4 months. And he liked such a life, he did not want to change anything: it's class! in passion, bright, as full as I want! Even in total crap, in a puddle of his own piss - and it's great ! Those were his values and his goals.
It ended the way I told him. By the summer of 2006, he was buried. No, no, he was more or less in good health. The man knew how to work with energies. But during another binge he went after someone and got hit on the head with a piece of pipe. He went into intensive care, came out a month later, and was buried two months later.
It was an interesting lesson for me. It turns out that it is not as important what kind of practice a person does as what they do it for and how they use what they get out of it. Subsequently I came across similar cases more than once - I just started to see and understand them.
If you translate it into an analogy, it goes like this. Imagine a boxing competition among teenagers. And here, a fully-grown, healthy man comes to them. And he hides brass knuckles in his gloves. That's roughly what the slightest advantage a person has in communicating with the subtle plans looks like. And then he starts smashing guys in the ring. And why? Because he wants to get the cup and the prize money! And do you know how the girls will look at the champion? However, the referee in this ring is never wrong. And his justice has no flaws. And his decision cannot be challenged. He can disqualify a girl until the end of the competition. Or for the rest of his life. And for all subsequent ones. And this applies equally to the use of para-opportunities in forex and their use in human interaction.
"Dealing with the devil", which everyone has heard of but most consider it a religious scare, is actually a common, very common phenomenon. Every time a person, in making his free choice, prefers lower values (e.g. material values) to higher values (e.g. spiritual values) he gets what he wants. But for this, of course, one has to pay. Otherwise, the law of conservation of energy simply could not exist. And the payment "material for material" does not work here - this is not Forex. You have to give something that cannot be bought for any material values. That is why it is called "higher values". Unfortunately, few people understand this and few think about it. And then they wonder: why do we have money but not happiness? why is karma so bad? etc.
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Read the topic:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/103287
As people used to write on this forum... Where are they now...?
P.S. The story highlighted in yellow is just about how Reason can serve base instincts.
P.S.S. In the context of our topic - AI will never acquire similar qualities as that strange type.
Here's an interesting post from 2008 by Yurixx:
It's just that people are very fickle and build their own mental prison
you'll be fun, you'll be fed - if you're a mage and a chaos.
The days of Rasputinism and the occult are never weathered. It seems to be transmitted on a genetic level.
Substitution of concepts is always the basis of belief..... corpo.... religo... familial...and all sorts of others. the truth is not there in the first place))))
Here's an interesting post from 2008...
The days of Rasputin and the occult have not yet weathered. It seems to be transmitted on a genetic level.
No biofield, no chakras, no energy channels?