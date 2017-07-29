Naive beginner's strategies. - page 16
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Maxim, you're making a good point, because from the personal experience of a practicing trader. That's valuable, isn't it, nowi? I can say for myself, that the only thing that helps me is M1 and manual trading. as a result i have a normal percentage every day)
I don't think it's easy and quick to reorganize in manual trading, but there is no way to test it. If you do not backtest the strategy and stress-test it briefly in the real account - that's dangerous :)
When trading manually it's easier and faster, yes, but there is no way to test it. If you do not backtest the strategy and stress-test it briefly in real trading - that's dangerous :)
Absolutely right, easier and faster. I have from signal to trigger to input usually 5 minutes, so everything is quite measured )) On the other hand being at monitors all the time is for me, there are a lot of interesting things on the charts))
Maxim, you're making a point, because from personal experience as a practicing trader, that's advice. That's valuable, isn't it, nowi? The only thing that helps me is M1 and manual trading, in the end I get a good percentage every day).
Of course it's good and profitable with my hands, but I'm tired of meditating every day in front of the monitor. Now I work only sometimes, depending on my mood.
For me Forex has been a swing market for a long time, so it is possible to adapt. M1 is very good - there is almost no influence of evident manipulations - pure chance) To be more exact - of course there is manipulation, but we are already moving in its direction. Probably it will be easier for you to use strategies on small TF too - they will live longer))
It all makes sense now.
Now you can see who is a man and who has a moustache.
https://youtu.be/ZpIzmiXCpWA?t=1632
nnda... the groom is just a fabulous do......b...
He's going to teach)))) such a shitty ... pathetic ... you don't know whether to cry or laugh
I was working with my hands, of course, but the daily hours of meditation in front of the monitor had already stopped. Now I only work occasionally, depending on my mood.But M1 strategies usually last 3-4 months, and then they need to be modified or adjusted. This may be due to the fact that the strategy does not work at all after a couple of years.
Five days a week is too much, of course, I used to work so much in the office at one time). What for are you going to do with trading, if you have to work more than in office), but two or three days a week is enough! ))
) Indicator strategies are ok, but I don't use indices. Impulse, correction, level - they do not change)
Gentlemen! I officially declare that Maxim Demetrievsky is an insolent liar, boor, manipulator and an extremely vile person. He insulted me, my mother and my nation, who fell for his provocations, please at least be careful, at any moment this inadequate can snap and hurt you and your family. He must be isolated.
Five days a week is too much, of course, I worked so much in the office in my time)) What for you need all this trading then, if you have to work even harder than in the office) but two or three days a week is quite possible and necessary! ))
Indicator strategies yes, but I do not use indices. Impulse, correction, level - they do not change ))
They will never change, it's the eternally working TS in any market.
Indicator strategies yes, but I do not use indices. momentum, correction, level - they do not change))
If you work with your hands, then yes, indicators are not needed. If you draw the MA drawings for perception.
But an automatic device cannot do without indicators. It needs the information in a digestible form.
When you work with your hands, you don't need indicators. Well, unless you draw the MA for ease of perception.
But there is no way an automaton without indicators. It needs the information in a digestible form.
By the way, does it fall under the definition of "indicator"?
Does this, by the way, fall under the definition of "indicator"?
It's more of a condition.) But here.
x is already an indicator. Momentum is called)).