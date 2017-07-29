Naive beginner's strategies. - page 14
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No no, you misunderstood the structure of our relationship with Max, he himself came to me in private, started crying about his failures in trading, that MO does not work, the color of the next candle is impossible to predict, and there is no implementation of Reshetov's machine on python,I offered him a couple of books on psychology and he just snapped, he started swearing at me like the last bum, saying that he slept with my mother and so on, I really lost my mind with such inadequacies, the dialogue stopped then, he posted something to me and then I did not even read it.
I don't believe you.
I do not believe you. Maxim is a normal guy, he did not stoop to the level of dirty cowards.
I am afraid to talk to him in private
It's interesting when people share their experiences, patterns they've discovered. And when they turn to personalities, swear, fight - it's not interesting. "Boring, girls."
No no, you misunderstood the structure of our relationship with Max, he himself came to me in private, started crying about his failures in trading, that MO does not work, the color of the next candle is impossible to predict, and there is no implementation of Reshetov's machine on python,i offered him a couple of books on psychology and he just snapped, he started swearing at me like the last bum, saying that he slept with my mother and so on, i really understood such inadequacies, the dialog stopped then, he posted something to me and i did not even read it, i am afraid to talk to him in private
he started cursing me like the last homeless man, saying that he slept with my mother, and so on
"
It all makes sense now.
Now you can see who is a man and who has a moustache.
https://youtu.be/ZpIzmiXCpWA?t=1632
nnda... the stableman is just a fabulous do......b...
he's going to teach)))) such a shitty... pathetic... you don't know whether to cry or laugh
In my opinion, any method in which a pattern is found by collecting statistics is, by default, less effective than a method for finding a pattern using logic.
After all, statistics comes first. Choose patterns that work from 80% of history and you will always be in profit. The market is often not logical, or rather it has its own logic, which is different from the logic of 90% of sponsors. ))
The strategy should suit you personally, your requirements for profit and risk, the machine itself can not understand what level will be comfortable for you, and without it there is no way.
How many strategies do you propose to try in order to find the right one for yourself? And how much time to test each one? )) Your advice is analogous to the fact that if you are already a millionaire, here's a hobby for the rest of your life))
Colleagues, maybe we should cut out of the topic obvious flooding? dry residue on the topic will obviously be more useful, what do you think? can a moderator do this?
How many strategies do you propose to try in order to find the one that suits you personally. And how long to test each one? )) Your advice is analogous to saying that if you are already a millionaire, here's a hobby for the rest of your life)).
Actually, you don't have to try much. Most strategies (not MO), no matter what they are built on, no matter what indicators they use, are roughly equivalent. The basic principles are about the same. I.e. we have only a few conventional classes of strategies. There is not much choice.)
The general problem of all strategies based on logic is the impossibility of algorithmic description and systematization of all cases. I.e. loss-making trades in such strategies are minimized by introducing more and more new indicators, conditions and restrictions. Eventually the system becomes unbearable.
In this case we just need Data Mining (MO, neural networks, etc.).