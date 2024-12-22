Generic Class Library - bugs, description, questions, usage and suggestions - page 38
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Changes in Include\Generic\Queue.mqh.
Most likely, this will not be compiled in MQL4.
Changes in Include\Generic\Queue.mqh.
Most likely, this will not be compiled in MQL4.
It's not simple changes, it's 2 bugs fixed. And it's not related to build 4772, it's 4 months old.
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Bug in CQueue
Ilyas, 2024.08.26 17:11
Thank you all
Fixed
It's not just changes, it's 2 bug fixes. And it's not related to build 4772, it's already 4 months old.
Thanks, I'll keep you posted.