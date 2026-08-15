Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 68
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Analysis of test results and optimization in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester
fxsaber, 2018.01.28 12:25
Indicator
Expert Advisor
Quick implementation of a multisymbol OnTick
Can I use it instead of a timer? Let's see
Yes, OnInit is subscribing to symbols from an array
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
The sequence of Init() and DeInit() execution
Slava, 2017.04.14 10:21The services will have OnTick(string symbol). But for the ticks from a particular symbol will have to be subscribed
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Analysis of test results and optimization in MetaTrader 5 strategy tester
fxsaber, 2018.01.29 15:24The speed of Optimize depends on the sequence of passes. If first there are single-character passes, and then - multisymbol passes, the execution time will be less than in the reverse sequence of Optimization passes.
ZS Probably 90% of cloud money could be saved by normal code writing. But that's the last thing the authors are thinking about.
Quick implementation of multisymbol OnTick
Cool!!!
This really works even without the long-awaited services.
Thank you very much!
I tried my best in MQL4, but it did not work. The iCustom indicator still simulates user messages for about 10 milliseconds after the last iCustom request, and keeps "silent" after that.
I tried to use it in MQL4, but it did not work. The iCustom indicator simulates the user messages for about 10 milliseconds after the last call of iCustom, and then it "stops".
In MT4, the Terminal itself tracks the life of indicator "handles". Therefore, this solution is not suitable.
This method was described more than 7 years ago.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Expert Advisors: VR---ZVER v.2
fxsaber, 2018.02.06 11:29
Quick implementation of multisymbol OnTick