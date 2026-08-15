Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 45
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Maybe it will do? It is not always correct for forex.
it shows the wrong value, for example for SBRF-9.17 trading session end time on Friday = = 23:45:00 according to the minute chart, and this function shows 00:00:00, according to information from the stock exchange ending time of the evening trading session at 23:50If I wanted to check where we are and use constants, but maybe someone has already implemented this functionality, I would not have to write my own bicycle
there is no dependency and there cannot be any. Consequently, there can be no special code.
Developers do not use RNG in such cases. The algorithms are precise and reproducible.
How to determine the closing time of the previous day's market in the futures market in different variants of the current time interval:
1. we are in the interval Saturday - Sunday, we need the time of closure of Friday evening trading session
2. we are in the interval of Monday-Friday closed market; we need the closing time of evening session Monday-Thursday
3. we are in the trading range Monday and we need to close time of evening trading session on Friday
4. in Tuesday-Friday time frame we need the closing time for Monday-Thursday evening sessions
Maybe someone wrote a similar functionality, I do not want to re-invent the wheel ))
I don't think there is much more flexibility than constants:
advise who works with CCanvas class, how to make updating of graphic mark less resource-intensive, for example we have several hundred thousand lines in the graphic mark, when you change the size you have to re-draw each line in the graphic mark, because without re-drawing by simply changing the size, the lines on the chart are not displayed, although the object of the graphic mark changes its size
I guess you can't think of anything more flexible than constants:
Isn't that easier?
Isn't this easier?
The result is basically correct)) thanks
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Peculiarities of mql5 language, tips and tricks
fxsaber, 2017.05.05 23:48Example application
If there is a problem with the same Filling, run this EA and create the order you want manually (F9 in the terminal). The generated trade request will be printed by the Expert Advisor.
Unfortunately, it is problematic to do this on real accounts. The developers have rejected this suggestion.
If there is a problem with the same Filling, run this EA and create the order you want manually (F9 in the terminal). The generated trade request will be printed by the Expert Advisor.
All that's missing is an example of how it works
All we need is an example of work
Manually expose
We get the generated trade request in the logI have not seen any difference in the way I was looking at it. That is why I came up with an offer.