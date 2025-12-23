Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 949
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What other trend in the classification? Errors in class prediction will tear the trend - nothing will be left of the trend.
Well, why not, I define only inputs, outputs will be worked out by trawl, not by results of MO.
Of course, for fuck's sake!
What others?
Let me count them.
I'm waiting with interest!
I look forward to it with interest!
Here.
The required number of trees has increased, certainly not 100
The error is not correct: it should be counted by the column, worse than before, but still very decent
Overall error: 17.1%, Averaged class error: 18.83333%.
Error matrix for the Random Forest model on Pred_027_2016_H2_T.csv [test] (counts):
Predicted
Actual -1 0 1 Error
-1 19963 5131 328 21.5
0 2259 37753 2104 10.4
1 404 5703 17597 25.8
Error matrix for the Random Forest model on Pred_027_2016_H2_T.csv [test] (proportions):
Predicted
Actual -1 0 1 Error
-1 21.9 5.6 0.4 21.5
0 2.5 41.4 2.3 10.4
1 0.4 6.3 19.3 25.8
Overall error: 17.4%, Averaged class error: 19.23333%
The amazing stability of the error is very encouraging.
Here.
The required number of trees has increased, certainly not 100
The error does not count correctly: it should count by the column, worse than before, but still very decent
Thank you! So, the set of predictors is not so bad, and there is a sense to expand it!
The amazing stability of the error is very reassuring.
Or maybe the sample is just very typical? I'm thinking that somehow it should be trained on the file with 2015, and tested on 2016 - there are global trends of the opposite direction, I think the system will not be able to work so effectively there.
Eh, I wish I knew how else to make it work... I wonder if the forests in Maxim's and here are the same by logic of formation or not?
Thank you! So the set of predictors is not so bad, and it makes sense to expand it!
Or maybe the sample is just very typical? I'm thinking that somehow I should be trained on the file with 2015, and check on 2016 - there are global trends of the opposite direction, I think the system will not be able to work so effectively.
Eh, I wish I knew how else to make it work... I wonder if Maxim's scaffolding and here are the same by formation logic or not?
I wrote above, and I'll repeat it:
PS.
The predictors are too much.
I wrote above, and I'll repeat it:
Why divide the file, if everything is already divided into two files? I just do not know how to do it in R, no one could explain to me - apparently stupid.
PS.
Predictors are too much as it is.
Yeah not really, that's not all I use in real trading, including using ATS.
I very much hope that the network can outperform an optimized EA on history :)
Where did you pick up so many farthers? Did you manually select the strategy? crazy :)
the logic of the scaffolding should be +- the same
But here is a different model:
The result is QUANTITELY different, although the model is qualitatively different, should work poorly on your data.
We need to improve the randomForest
I really hope that the network can outperform the optimized Expert Advisor on history :)
Why divide a file if everything is already divided into two files? I just do not know how to do it in R, no one has ever been able to explain it to me - obviously I'm stupid.
Dividing is a piece of cake, the problem is the prejudice against R.
I very much hope that the network will be able to outperform an optimized Expert Advisor on history :)
What is the network for?