Generally speaking, targeting 3 classes isn't very good. Better to split into two target classes: (-1,0) and (0.1), and then combine them when deciding on a position.
I was the one who asked for the 3 classes. A couple of pages ago there was a similar file with just two targeting. Two targeting I could not handle (one of the classes is heavily skewed by the number, so it's also difficult), trying now three.
I waited for randomForest, but for the training file took 10% of the original file.
Here is the result:
And here is an interesting graph
It shows that increasing the number of trees up to about 50 gives a decrease in the error, but after increasing the number of trees over 100 is completely useless
And here are the results on the validation and testing chunks. They are large, 45% of the original
Very decent, if nothing looks ahead.
The TC on M1 is not clear: we will predict within the spread.
I waited for randomForest, but for the training file took 10% of the original file.
Here are the results:
Thank you, judging by the results things are not bad?
However, it seems that arr_Sell was used as a predictor, judging by the predictor importance table? If so, it's not correct.
So it probably makes sense, the more predictors the more solutions, or am I wrong?
There is a trend strategy, and it works on MOEX on Si, i.e. the spread is not important there.
In order to make the final decision we need to:
What other trend in the classification? The prediction errors will tear the trend - nothing is left of the trend.
However, it seems that arr_Sell was used as a predictor, judging from the predictor importance table? If so, that's not correct.
Of course it is, for fuck's sake!
What other ones?
Let me recalculate.