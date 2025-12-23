Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 720

Mihail Marchukajtes:

In light of recent discoveries, it only makes me happy. All that remains is to transfer this joy to the bill. Oil painting:

Results in the tester since 23.02

And here is the real trading for the same period.....

So, tests and real trading are completely different things....

That's the point of developing a trading system, any model.

 
SanSanych Fomenko:

You do not understand or do not want to understand that the tester and the real trade CANNOT be fundamentally different from each other.

But for some reason they are different, where the owl hangs, where the pens are naughty. that's the result ......

 
Vizard_:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZ-ADo4a-wo

It's awful when a gray-haired uncle is yoked, psychedelic. The other thing is Gamaze https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glFdG6_64DE

 
Well, who would have thought. I'm trying to debug the indicator in the debugger and I don't understand why prev_calculated is always 0???? It's the ticks being reversed. OK good, how to go to a new bar in the debugger?????
 
Now I look and my prev_calculated is always zero. How can this be????

 
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(0);
  }
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Thanks, buddy!!!! A Century of Life, a Century of Learning....

I'm making a little progress, rebs.

on the auetsample.

just to support the theme.


 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Come on, Maxim - tear the Grail with your teeth! I stole one, but there are plenty - enough for everyone!

Alexander_K2:

There is one theme left to finish and there will be a grail, but there is a lot to do :)

