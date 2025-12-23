Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 557
During the exercises with Garch I got an amazing pattern.
i.e., i don't know what timeframe it is? i think it may be the trading sessions, or weekday dependence... or they float and are not bound to the trading time
if the trend is subtracted... and the trend separately determined by the MA)
and what timeframe is it? i need to see what caused it - maybe the trading sessions, or the dependence on the days of the week... or they float and are not tied to the time of trading
i.e., it turns out that the arima should work with such quotes, if the trend is subtracted... and the trend is determined separately by the MA MA)
This is H1.
Here are just the increments. The intervals are the weekend. This is how xts is drawing and these values are not in the file
Here are the absolute values of the increments, i.e. increased, taken from the upper chart
PS.
arima will not work because:
As a result of the test with H0: the absence of the ARCH effect will be rejected
it turned out that simple NS beyond the boundaries of the training sample works very poorly (comes out to a hyperb. tangent constant)... in the case of regression, i.e. not much better than RF
very illustrative article
https://habrahabr.ru/post/322438/
Especially for Maksim I looked into the works of Richard Feynman.
This is what he wrote back in the 60's:
He urged all and sundry, old and small, clever and stupid, in short all in a row - to work with the probability functions of the price, not with the price itself. :)))
it makes sense :) my current situation is like this: one NS is learning to predict the most probable event (there's no such thing as a 100% prediction), and the other is learning to trade on these probabilities
The problem is probably in the number of deals... I would like to make more, but the quality is beginning to suffer
I want more, but the quality begins to suffer.
О! This looks like the right direction!
I suffer now myself because of the lack of deals in my model - well, one can die of boredom.
But if you manage to combine quantity and quality of deals - I'll be the first to subscribe to your signal, because working with probabilities is the right way. I will be the first to subscribe to your signal, because the probability work is the right way. Good luck!
Well, theoretically it seems impossible without some kind of insider tips or search for specific market conditions (distributions?) that exist at the moment, like SanSanych showed
But let's see, thanks :)
R. Feynman, in his calculations of the amplitudes of the probabilities of transitions from state A to state B, used the following quantity as input data:
S=(X(t)-X(t-1))/deltaT,
where
X(t) is the current value,
X(t-1) - previous value
deltaT - time between X(t) and X(t-1).
Maybe this data should be used in NS?
but you can try, usually log(x(t)/x(t-n)) is used
but I also have other predictors with different periods (lags)
you can take exponential time of course... as you said, but it takes a lot of history
Feynman worked with quanta and deltaT-->0. In our case this is the time between ticks.
Something got me interested in NS too... No good... I may start again to develop some theory :))))
If there is something to teach it why not :)