Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 435
And on what principle do simple NSs (simple MLP) make a prediction?
I think on usual correlation - because weight of connections between neurons grows with number of repetitions of signal along this line with coinciding response of NS, if the line was in + and in - it will remain about 0 - and it is, in fact, usual averaging. Then using these weights we find the similarity of the input combination of predictors to the average on the training period.
Approximates the f-ions
If I understand what you mean, I sift out all adjacent ones for 20 bars after the variant I have found.
No, it's more like finding a pattern, dividing it into parts, and then seeing how those parts worked out as predictions, and then running through all the parts and seeing the average error... almost like a neural network
Or, we look for several consecutive patterns and then see how all these patterns worked out; if the mean error is low then we can trust the next prediction.
So there will be a factor of interaction of one pattern with another, so we analyze something like context, i.e. in what positions these patterns are relative to each other, in theory this should improve the quality of the prediction. On the other hand how do I separate these patterns, they can be represented as one big one if the correlation with the current chart is good...
This is what I was doing, it may be useful, with slopes of regressions... in the visualizer and it shows the prediction. The red chart shows the real chart, the green one - with a changed slope angle, according to which the pattern was found, then the forecast is transferred to the red one.
You can set the Forecast accuracy less and the scaling stop too, otherwise the quotes may not be enough. It builds a lot of timeframes with a multiplier.
Sometimes it predicts great, sometimes it blows it out of the water.)
it is interesting to look but #include <MT4Orders.mqh> is missing and if it is commented out ScaleInvarianceMultiTF (EURUSD,M1) array is out of range in 'ScaleInvarianceMultiTF.mq5' (79,55)
Out of range - the history of quotes is not enough, set the scaling stop setting less, 50 for example.
That is, if you take a pattern of 100 bars on the minutes, then it will need 100*50 bars of history to build all the synthetic timeframes, and it will need 100*1440 there :)
Does it look for 1 similar variant or does it average over several ones? Apparently it finds the best one. I think I should look for an average forecast for 10 or even 100 variants (the exact number should be determined by the optimizer).